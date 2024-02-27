The Watchers (2024, D: I Night Shyamalan) - S: D. Fanning

Quote:

From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes The Watchers, written and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the novel by A.M. Shine.



The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You cant see them, but they see everything.



The Watchers stars Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Oceans Eight), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian, Suspicion), Oliver Finnegan (Creeped Out, Outlander) and Olwen Fouere (The Northman, The Tourist). The film is produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan and Nimitt Mankad. The executive producers are Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer. Joining writer/director Shyamalan behind-the-camera are director of photography Eli Arenson (Lamb, Hospitality), production designer Ferdia Murphy (Lola, Finding You), editor Job ter Burg (Benedetta, Elle) and costume design by Frank Gallacher (Sebastian, Aftersun). The music is by Abel Korzeniowski (Till, The Nun). New Line Cinema presents The Watchers, set to open in theaters internationally beginning 5 June 2024 and in North America on June 7, 2024; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.