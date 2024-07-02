DVD Talk Forum

Lookalike actors (From different eras)

   
Old 02-07-24, 05:27 PM
Lookalike actors (From different eras)
There's other threads here for lookalike-actors mostly pertaining to their own eras, but I don't think we've had one for current & bygone-times. So what do you got?

Rochelle Hudson/Carla Gugino


Guy Madison/Luke Perry


Marika Green/Natalie Portman


Marc Lawrence/Don Gordon


Zita Johann/Drew Barrymore



Old 02-07-24, 06:00 PM
Re: Lookalike actors (From different eras)
I'll give you this, those actors from the past are some deep pulls.
Old 02-07-24, 06:22 PM
Re: Lookalike actors (From different eras)



I remember thinking Kristen Bell looked like Norma Shearer when teh Reefer Madness musical came out 20 years ago, and I now I have a place for that thought
Old 02-07-24, 07:19 PM
Re: Lookalike actors (From different eras)
Ive always thought a young Helen Mirren looked like Jennifer Lawrence.
Spoiler:




Old 02-07-24, 07:51 PM
Re: Lookalike actors (From different eras)
Some nice work uncovering these likenesses, Mondo! I thought you might have used this one for Drew Barrymore, though ...





Spoiler:
Her Playboy cover shot. There were some fascinating articles in that edition ...




Old 02-07-24, 08:58 PM
Re: Lookalike actors (From different eras)
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ
Ive always thought a young Helen Mirren looked like Jennifer Lawrence.
Spoiler:





And they look similar naked, too!

NSFW:

Made you look!

Old 02-07-24, 09:53 PM
Re: Lookalike actors (From different eras)
Originally Posted by Josh-da-man
And they look similar naked, too!

NSFW:

Made you look!
