Lookalike actors (From different eras)
Lookalike actors (From different eras)
There's other threads here for lookalike-actors mostly pertaining to their own eras, but I don't think we've had one for current & bygone-times. So what do you got?
Rochelle Hudson/Carla Gugino
Guy Madison/Luke Perry
Marika Green/Natalie Portman
Marc Lawrence/Don Gordon
Zita Johann/Drew Barrymore
Re: Lookalike actors (From different eras)
I remember thinking Kristen Bell looked like Norma Shearer when teh Reefer Madness musical came out 20 years ago, and I now I have a place for that thought
Re: Lookalike actors (From different eras)
Ive always thought a young Helen Mirren looked like Jennifer Lawrence.
Re: Lookalike actors (From different eras)
Some nice work uncovering these likenesses, Mondo! I thought you might have used this one for Drew Barrymore, though ...
Her Playboy cover shot. There were some fascinating articles in that edition ...
