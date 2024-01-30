Paramount Globals future News, Rumors
Paramount Globals future News, Rumors
Some of you may or may not know that Paramount Global, who owns Paramount pictures, CBS and some other Viacom entities is crippled with debt and has been rumored to be on the market for a possible sale awhile now.
Paramount + while getting better in my opinion has been operating in the red since launch.
Thought it would be better to compile everything together here.
David Ellison, who owns Skydance made an offer last week: https://deadline.com/2024/01/skydanc...al-1235804196/
and Byron Allens corporation has made an offer.
and of course there were the Paramount and WBD merger talks rumor from December: https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/wa...ks-1235847958/
and Paramount is expected to announce massive layoffs any day now: https://www.cnbc.com/2024/01/25/para...s-layoffs.html
What a mess. Top Gun Maverick apparently couldnt save this company.
Re: Paramount Globals future News, Rumors
Honestly, I never thought I'd see the day when the Byron Allen from the last season or two of TV's REAL PEOPLE back in the 80's would be an entertainment mogul. His TV shows over the last twenty years or more and they are legion are living definition of disposable filler.
