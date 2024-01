Paramount Globalís future ó News, Rumors

Some of you may or may not know that Paramount Global, who owns Paramount pictures, CBS and some other Viacom entities is crippled with debt and has been rumored to be on the market for a possible sale awhile now.Paramount + while getting better in my opinion has been operating in the red since launch.Thought it would be better to compile everything together here.David Ellison, who owns Skydance made an offer last week: https://deadline.com/2024/01/skydanc...al-1235804196/ and Byron Allenís corporation has made an offer.and of course there were the Paramount and WBD merger talks rumor from December: https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/wa...ks-1235847958/ and Paramount is expected to announce massive layoffs any day now: https://www.cnbc.com/2024/01/25/para...s-layoffs.html What a mess. Top Gun Maverick apparently couldnít save this company.