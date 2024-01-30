Longlegs (2024, W/D: Osgood Perkins) S: Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage
Longlegs (2024, W/D: Osgood Perkins) S: Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage
Mrs Camera.
Mother. Father. Priest. Axe.
1975.
It was a good day. For a good girl. To be at school.
Neon's been teasing this one with some short videos. No full teaser / trailer yet.
FBI Agent Lee Harker (Monroe) is a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.
