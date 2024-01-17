Bill & Ted 4 - news, rumors, etc.

Quote:

Alex Winter has confirmed Bill & Ted 4 "will get written" because the team has "a really great idea" they're keen to develop for the next installment.



Winter gave Bill & Ted fans a reason to break out their air guitars as he shared a promising update about the franchise during a guest appearance on The Sarah O'Connell Show. He revealed there is an idea for another excellent adventure that would expand the time-travelling trilogy beyond 2020's Face the Music.



"We're tinkering with a fourth movie idea that all of us like, and the guys are going to write, so we'll see," Winter said. "It takes us time to get these things going, and we never want to do them unless they're great."



"It has to be right," Winter continued. "We love [the Bill & Ted movies] because they're oddball, and they're not typical mainstream films. They've never been cash-grab movies; nobody has gotten rich off the Bill and Ted movies, so we really do make them sincerely from a place of love and interest. There's a really good idea that the writers came up with for a fourth that's kind of obvious. I don't want to give it away -- I can't give it away because I would be drawn and quartered -- but it is a really great idea and kind of an obvious idea, so it will get written, and we'll see when we can actually get it made. It may be a little while."



Winter joined his Bill & Ted co-star Keanu Reeves for a decades-later sequel in 2020 when the two reunited for Face the Music. The film follows the beloved San Dimas wannabe rockers as they work to figure out, after years and years, why they haven't managed to save the universe with their music like was once prophesized.



The script came from Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the same writing duo behind 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. The third entry received generally positive reviews from critics, with IGN's review of Face the Music labelling it "a sweet and entertaining romp that defies expectations."