Movies about twin siblings switching identities

TCM ran two Bette Davis movies yesterday in which she played a twin who takes the place of her identical sister. In DEAD RINGER (1964, pictured below), she’s the poor sister who murders her rich twin and makes it look like the poor one had committed suicide and then takes the rich twin’s place. In A STOLEN LIFE (1946), she plays the good sister who takes the place of the scandal-plagued one after an accident in a stormy sea takes the latter’s life. In each film, the dead twin had stolen the man that the other loved. In each film someone eventually figures out who the living twin really is. And in each film the twin doing the replacing finds out something even worse about the dead twin than she’d ever known which made the replacement a very bad idea indeed.It makes me curious what other movies have been made about one twin taking the identity of the other one and how they eventually get discovered. What kind of blunders would they make that they could not foresee? What I’d really like to see is a movie about a lost twin who was separated at birth from her twin and suffers hardship while the other becomes rich and beloved and no one knows about the separated twin so she plots to take over the other’s life and learns everything about her and watches film/video footage of her and listens to her voice and practices writing her signature, etc. and then when she finally murders her twin and takes her place she finds there was something she didn’t figure on which gives her away very quickly. Any films like that or episodes of TV shows? There must have been an EC Comics story like that that might have been adapted for "Tales from the Crypt" or something.