DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Movies about twin siblings switching identities

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Movies about twin siblings switching identities

   
Old 01-15-24, 09:28 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Ash Ketchum's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2009
Posts: 12,575
Received 258 Likes on 198 Posts
Movies about twin siblings switching identities
TCM ran two Bette Davis movies yesterday in which she played a twin who takes the place of her identical sister. In DEAD RINGER (1964, pictured below), she’s the poor sister who murders her rich twin and makes it look like the poor one had committed suicide and then takes the rich twin’s place. In A STOLEN LIFE (1946), she plays the good sister who takes the place of the scandal-plagued one after an accident in a stormy sea takes the latter’s life. In each film, the dead twin had stolen the man that the other loved. In each film someone eventually figures out who the living twin really is. And in each film the twin doing the replacing finds out something even worse about the dead twin than she’d ever known which made the replacement a very bad idea indeed.

It makes me curious what other movies have been made about one twin taking the identity of the other one and how they eventually get discovered. What kind of blunders would they make that they could not foresee? What I’d really like to see is a movie about a lost twin who was separated at birth from her twin and suffers hardship while the other becomes rich and beloved and no one knows about the separated twin so she plots to take over the other’s life and learns everything about her and watches film/video footage of her and listens to her voice and practices writing her signature, etc. and then when she finally murders her twin and takes her place she finds there was something she didn’t figure on which gives her away very quickly. Any films like that or episodes of TV shows? There must have been an EC Comics story like that that might have been adapted for "Tales from the Crypt" or something.


Ash Ketchum is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-15-24, 09:35 AM
  #2  
Moderator
 
Goldberg74's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 18,947
Received 693 Likes on 455 Posts
Re: Movies about twin siblings switching identities
The Parent Trap (either the 1961 or the 1998 one) immediately comes to mind. Not as dark as the Bette Davis film you referenced... but meets some of the criteria.

One of the other movies that I dearly love has a set of twins in it but they are both aware of each other's existence and the hidden one sacrifices themself for their twin's happiness... of course I'm talking about...
Spoiler:
... Christopher Nolan's The Prestige (2006).

﻿
Goldberg74 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Society of the Snow (2023, D: Bayona)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.