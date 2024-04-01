Jay Kelly (D: Baumbach) S: Clooney, Sandler

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney and Adam Sandler are set to star in a new untitled pic from Netflix that Noah Baumbach is directing. Baumbach also co-wrote the script with Emily Mortimer. Baumbach, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing.



Plot details are vague at this time other then it being a funny and emotional coming-of-age film about adults. Baumbach has an exclusive deal with the studio having previously directed The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), that also starred Sandler, Marriage Story and most recently White Noise.



He also co-wrote the years highest-grossing movie, Barbie, with his partner Greta Gerwig.