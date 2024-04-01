Jay Kelly (D: Baumbach) S: Clooney, Sandler

EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney and Adam Sandler are set to star in a new untitled pic from Netflix that Noah Baumbach is directing. Baumbach also co-wrote the script with Emily Mortimer. Baumbach, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing.
Plot details are vague at this time other then it being a funny and emotional coming-of-age film about adults. Baumbach has an exclusive deal with the studio having previously directed The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), that also starred Sandler, Marriage Story and most recently White Noise.
He also co-wrote the years highest-grossing movie, Barbie, with his partner Greta Gerwig.
According to Prodution Weekly, the film is titled Jay Kelly and goes in to production in March.
Re: Jay Kelly (D: Baumbach) S: Clooney, Sandler
I do like Adam Sandler in serious parts, although The Meyerowitz Stories is the one I like the least. Punch-Drunk Love, Uncut Gems, Reign Over Me, Hustle and Spanglish are better movies.
Re: Jay Kelly (D: Baumbach) S: Clooney, Sandler
I know hes somewhat riding a high from Barbie but Ive always found Baumbach directed movies to be pompous bores.
Re: Jay Kelly (D: Baumbach) S: Clooney, Sandler
When I think of Baumbach, I mostly think of his slightly earlier work like The Squid and the Whale and Greenberg. Both of which were stuffy, blathering trash.
