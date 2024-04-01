DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Jay Kelly (D: Baumbach) S: Clooney, Sandler

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Jay Kelly (D: Baumbach) S: Clooney, Sandler

   
Old 01-04-24, 01:18 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,302
Likes: 0
Received 4,316 Likes on 2,928 Posts
Jay Kelly (D: Baumbach) S: Clooney, Sandler
EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney and Adam Sandler are set to star in a new untitled pic from Netflix that Noah Baumbach is directing. Baumbach also co-wrote the script with Emily Mortimer. Baumbach, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing.

Plot details are vague at this time other then it being a funny and emotional coming-of-age film about adults. Baumbach has an exclusive deal with the studio having previously directed The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), that also starred Sandler, Marriage Story and most recently White Noise.

He also co-wrote the years highest-grossing movie, Barbie, with his partner Greta Gerwig.
https://deadline.com/2023/12/george-...ix-1235668766/

According to Prodution Weekly, the film is titled Jay Kelly and goes in to production in March.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-04-24, 01:43 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Runaway's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2020
Posts: 1,708
Received 384 Likes on 308 Posts
Re: Jay Kelly (D: Baumbach) S: Clooney, Sandler
I do like Adam Sandler in serious parts, although The Meyerowitz Stories is the one I like the least. Punch-Drunk Love, Uncut Gems, Reign Over Me, Hustle and Spanglish are better movies.
Runaway is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-04-24, 09:30 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 26,479
Received 2,967 Likes on 1,922 Posts
Re: Jay Kelly (D: Baumbach) S: Clooney, Sandler
I know hes somewhat riding a high from Barbie but Ive always found Baumbach directed movies to be pompous bores.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-05-24, 12:36 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 73,083
Received 5,622 Likes on 3,837 Posts
Re: Jay Kelly (D: Baumbach) S: Clooney, Sandler
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ
I know hes somewhat riding a high from Barbie but Ive always found Baumbach directed movies to be pompous bores.
Even Frances Ha? I think that movie is cute and fun.
Now, Marriage Story? Less fun.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-05-24, 10:51 AM
  #5  
DVD Talk Hero
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 26,479
Received 2,967 Likes on 1,922 Posts
Re: Jay Kelly (D: Baumbach) S: Clooney, Sandler
Originally Posted by Decker
Even Frances Ha? I think that movie is cute and fun.
Now, Marriage Story? Less fun.
I havent seen Francis Ha yet. I actually thought Marriage Story was decent and was well acted but a tough watch.

When I think of Baumbach, I mostly think of his slightly earlier work like The Squid and the Whale and Greenberg. Both of which were stuffy, blathering trash.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
The end of the DCEU (2013-2023) -- What were your favorite movies?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.