Re: Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie

Im curious, has much else been done with Winnie The Pooh since he became public domain? Other books, merchandise, etc? BLOOD AND HONEY came and went from public consciousness almost immediately, making an expectedly brief meme-worthy dent in the news + social media cycle, but now its just one more piece of forgotten content in a vast wasteland. The utter cheapness and amateurishness of this MICKEY picture  which looks even worse, technically  will doom it to the same fate soon enough. But Im curious if there has been any uptick in Winnie cash-ins and rip-offs beyond that film, in other media for example, or if these movies kind of kind of get all the attention there is to be gotten, and then everybody goes back to sleep.