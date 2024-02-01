Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie
Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie
"It’s Alex's 21st birthday, but she’s stuck at the amusement arcade on a late shift so her friends decide to surprise her, but a masked killer dressed as Mickey Mouse decides to play a game of his own with them which she must survive."
Just like Pooh Blood and Honey last year. Steamboat Willie is now Public Domain. So now more of this cheap horror crap.
Re: Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie
Looks like they stole a couple lines directly from Scream too.
Re: Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie
Made me realize just how close we are to Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman being public domain.
Re: Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie
That reminds me... I need to start polishing up my Superman: Serial Rapist script.
I already have the tagline: "Lois will never recognize him without the glasses!"
Re: Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie
Plus, there will be Donald Duck in 2029, and Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig and Daffy Duck within a few years after that. Plus a bunch more, this is only beginning!
Re: Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie
It's astonishing to me that the default idea people with zero ideas come up with always seems to be "let's make it
┴WiS┴Ǝd"
Re: Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie
I'm surprised by a few things: that they put "Mickey's Mouse" so prominently in the title, and that they use clips from Steamboat Willy in the movie itself. Yes it's public domain but the Disney lawyers will pull every trick in the book.
Re: Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie
Im curious, has much else been done with Winnie The Pooh since he became public domain? Other books, merchandise, etc? BLOOD AND HONEY came and went from public consciousness almost immediately, making an expectedly brief meme-worthy dent in the news + social media cycle, but now its just one more piece of forgotten content in a vast wasteland. The utter cheapness and amateurishness of this MICKEY picture which looks even worse, technically will doom it to the same fate soon enough. But Im curious if there has been any uptick in Winnie cash-ins and rip-offs beyond that film, in other media for example, or if these movies kind of kind of get all the attention there is to be gotten, and then everybody goes back to sleep.
Re: Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie
^yeah but to be fair, it's not like they they "Disney Money" for SFX...
Re: Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie
These are so lazy.
If you want to really do something interesting, make him a character that travels up and down the river helping to solve problems or something.
Re: Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie
They probably filmed this movie in like 2 weeks and already had this in the can and ready to go as they just waited for the Public domain date to release the trailer. Just get some random hot girls who can't act and find a few guys to throw in and bam! Horror movie ready to go.
Re: Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie
Even keeping it as a horror movie and having a the police investigate a murder spree up and down the river seems like a decent idea. Just having a dude in a really shitty mouse mask killing teens is stupid.
Re: Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie
Re: Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie
Re: Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie
Once again like the Winnie the Pooh slasher, this doesn't feel like a sincere attempt to adapt the public domain version of Mickey Mouse, which likely dooms it to nothing other than a footnote in movie history.
I suspect Disney's lawyers would throw up more resistance for something which could interfere with their current IPs. Animation costs too much money these days to make something out of the Steamboat Willie concept, without worrying Disney will sue you out of existence.
I wonder if anyone will adapt Steamboat Willie for a graphic novel. The lower costs of entry make it a perfect medium to test the concept's potential.
The Public domain becomes much more attractive once Superman and other Golden Age superheroes go free. I could even see major comic book talents taking a crack at them, unfettered by DC.
Re: Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie
Re: Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie
As such, it's probably safer to make these slasher-type movies because they would also have an added layer of legal protection by being able to claim they are parodies.
Re: Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie
Especially lazy since it seems like they even used the same kind of cheap mask they used for the Pooh horror movie.
Even keeping it as a horror movie and having a the police investigate a murder spree up and down the river seems like a decent idea. Just having a dude in a really shitty mouse mask killing teens is stupid.
Re: Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie
Why not? They've been selling us the same gas for years.
Re: Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie
I might be talking out of my ass here, but I suspect that when it comes to pre-existing IPs like Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, and the DC Comics characters, they are still under trademark even if the copyrights of the old cartoons and comics themselves have gone into the public domain.
As such, it's probably safer to make these slasher-type movies because they would also have an added layer of legal protection by being able to claim they are parodies.
Re: Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie
https://mousetrappedcomic.blog/
Re: Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie
Just having a dude in a really shitty
mouse mask killing teens is stupid.
Yeah that never EVER works in a horror movie...
Re: Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie
I would have laughed it they used the Winnie the Pooh mask from Blood & Honey but painted like Mickey Mouse.
Re: Mickey's Mouse Trap (2024) -- Steamboat Willie Mickey horror movie
They really should just do a Mickey vs. Pooh movie in the vein of Freddy vs. Jason.
