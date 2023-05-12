DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?

   
Old 12-05-23, 04:33 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 48,868
Received 821 Likes on 698 Posts
If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
Which would they be?

Love Actually
Shaun of the Dead
Dawn of the Dead

these are watched at least once a year and makes me giddy every time I watch them.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-05-23, 04:45 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Runaway's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2020
Posts: 1,662
Received 373 Likes on 301 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
Originally Posted by OldBoy
Which would they be?

Love Actually
My wife and I watched that yesterday for the first time in years and while we still liked some parts of the movie others didn't age well. Casting Martine McCutcheon as the "fat chick" shows how the movie industry thinks about women. There are fat jokes through out the movie. The worst scene in the movie is the conversation between Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson, where she tells the widower who recently lost his wife to cancer, that he should cut out the crying, if he wants to bang another chick ever again.

To answer the question:
- Planes, Trains & Automobiles
- Rocky
- The Matrix
Runaway is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-05-23, 05:53 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 33,721
Received 637 Likes on 463 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
JAWS
The Shawshank Redemption
Caddyshack
devilshalo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-05-23, 06:30 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 5,324
Received 298 Likes on 231 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
This scenario reminds me of the TV show "Wrecked" - episode "Always Meant to See That"

The characters are stranded on an island after a plane crash (parody version of LOST). They stumble upon a portable DVD player with enough battery life to watch only one more movie. Everyone has to come to agreement to watch "Dumb and Dumber Too" or "Selma". The guilt amongst everyone thinking they should choose "Selma" as their last movie ever
MLBFan24 is offline  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by MLBFan24:
IBJoel (12-05-23), OldBoy (12-05-23)
Old 12-05-23, 06:32 PM
  #5  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 48,868
Received 821 Likes on 698 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
^ I loved that show. Watched it first run and repeated streaming. Great series that lived too short.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
MLBFan24 (12-05-23)
Old 12-05-23, 07:16 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 72,532
Received 5,473 Likes on 3,743 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
Originally Posted by devilshalo
JAWS
The Shawshank Redemption
Caddyshack
You're stuck on a deserted island and you want to watch movies about being imprisoned and a killer shark? Okay.....

I would go with
The Godfather (or The Godfather Complete Saga if that were a cheaty option)
Almost Famous
Fargo

- I think I like Pulp Fiction a little more than Fargo and both have tons of rewatchablilty, but given my location, I think I would appreciate a snow-centric film.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-05-23, 07:22 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Atascadero, CA
Posts: 9,472
Received 151 Likes on 117 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
The Wall
The Muppet Movie
Across the Spiderverse

All movies I love that I think would work well for isolation.
Nesbit is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-05-23, 07:32 PM
  #8  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 48,868
Received 821 Likes on 698 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
Yeah, wish I could take the animated Spider-Verse movies. I have watched each I think 4x now. Just finished another double viewing.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-05-23, 07:50 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 33,721
Received 637 Likes on 463 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
Originally Posted by Decker
You're stuck on a deserted island and you want to watch movies about being imprisoned and a killer shark? Okay.....
Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies...

Two movies about perseverance.. and an all time comedy with Lacey Underall to look at. Yup.
devilshalo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-05-23, 08:03 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
tommyp007's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: Kingsport, TN
Posts: 6,384
Received 108 Likes on 74 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
JFK
Casablanca
North by Northwest
tommyp007 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-05-23, 08:23 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 12,464
Received 989 Likes on 712 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
I don't know the titles, but they would be porn.
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
The following 3 users liked this post by Count Dooku:
bchbdaddy (12-05-23), Goonies85 (12-06-23), Quack (12-06-23)
Old 12-05-23, 08:31 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
The Questyen's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 5,281
Received 489 Likes on 361 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
House (1977)
Encanto
The Wizard of Oz
The Questyen is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-05-23, 09:03 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Hero
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 26,242
Received 2,893 Likes on 1,883 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
Originally Posted by devilshalo
Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies...

Two movies about perseverance.. and an all time comedy with Lacey Underall to look at. Yup.
Interesting idea to take movies that would help you psychologically.

Ill just assume the question is referring to 3 movies I love and could watch over and over. Ill go with:

Back to the Future
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Die Hard
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-05-23, 10:25 PM
  #14  
Dan
DVD Talk Hero
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 27,905
Received 1,148 Likes on 816 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
The Human Centipede (First Sequence)
The Human Centipede (Full Sequence)
The Human Centipede (Final Sequence)

Ive never seen them.
But Im sure theyd be the best movies to watch by myself for the rest of my life.
Dan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-05-23, 11:35 PM
  #15  
Member
 
Join Date: Oct 2020
Posts: 210
Received 35 Likes on 28 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
TESB
Batman 89
Willy Wonka &The Chocolate Factory (ask me another day and it would be Rocky Horror)
bchbdaddy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-05-23, 11:47 PM
  #16  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Troy Stiffler's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 1999
Location: Under an I-10 Overpass
Posts: 25,537
Received 328 Likes on 242 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
Die Hard 3
LOTR
Cum Dumpsters 36

Living by myself on an island actually sounds good to me. Eat. Lay on the beach. Watch porn. Id probably do very well.
Troy Stiffler is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Dan (12-05-23)
Old 12-06-23, 12:10 AM
  #17  
DVD Talk Hero
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 26,242
Received 2,893 Likes on 1,883 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
Originally Posted by Troy Stiffler
Die Hard 3
LOTR
Cum Dumpsters 36

Living by myself on an island actually sounds good to me. Eat. Lay on the beach. Watch porn. Id probably do very well.
I thought we were talking more of a Cast Away situation (where we just so happen to have a home theater run by, I dont know, solar power?) rather than a solitary Tropical Resort situation.

If its the latter, Ill take that. Hell, I might not even get around to watching my three movies since Ill be lounging in the pool and drinking strawberry daiquiris the whole time.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-06-23, 12:14 AM
  #18  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 72,532
Received 5,473 Likes on 3,743 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
If I could change a couple of my answers:
Fargo
Argo
Key Largo

I think at least I'd find that collection funny.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-06-23, 12:45 AM
  #19  
DVD Talk Legend
 
B5Erik's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 13,410
Received 370 Likes on 289 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
Cast Away


B5Erik is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-06-23, 01:03 AM
  #20  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Feb 2001
Posts: 6,096
Likes: 0
Received 210 Likes on 149 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
Not sure I will see any of them cause where I'm going to find the power source on the island.

Godzilla Minus One
Seven Samaurai
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
dom56 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-06-23, 01:50 AM
  #21  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 33,721
Received 637 Likes on 463 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ
Interesting idea to take movies that would help you psychologically.
They just also happen to be my favorite movies of all time. JAWS is my GOAT.
devilshalo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-06-23, 06:46 AM
  #22  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 1,860
Received 89 Likes on 86 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
Fargo
The Goonies
John Carpenter's The Thing
Goonies85 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-06-23, 09:35 AM
  #23  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 24,470
Received 1,075 Likes on 852 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
I never really know how to answer these types of hypothetical questions. Three of my favorites would be:

Back to the Future
Batman Begins
The Big Lebowski
Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-06-23, 09:54 AM
  #24  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 18,712
Received 782 Likes on 576 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
Good Will Hunting
Dazed and Confused
Jurassic Park
Noonan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-06-23, 10:29 AM
  #25  
DVD Talk Legend
 
milo bloom's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 18,000
Received 1,289 Likes on 958 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
Originally Posted by dom56
Not sure I will see any of them cause where I'm going to find the power source on the island.
Solar power, of course.

Originally Posted by dom56

Godzilla Minus One
That's quite an endorsement considering it just came out, I really need to get my butt to the theater.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------


As for me, my first thought is the Holy Trilogy (Star Wars original trilogy, original versions), the comfort films of my youth.


But I've also come to love some other films very, very much and I might instead pick:
The Fantastic Mr Fox
Wall*E
The Black Hole


milo bloom is offline  
Reply Like

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.