If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 48,868
If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
Which would they be?
Love Actually
Shaun of the Dead
Dawn of the Dead
these are watched at least once a year and makes me giddy every time I watch them.
Love Actually
Shaun of the Dead
Dawn of the Dead
these are watched at least once a year and makes me giddy every time I watch them.
#2
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
To answer the question:
- Planes, Trains & Automobiles
- Rocky
- The Matrix
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 33,721
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
JAWS
The Shawshank Redemption
Caddyshack
The Shawshank Redemption
Caddyshack
#4
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 5,324
Received 298 Likes on 231 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
This scenario reminds me of the TV show "Wrecked" - episode "Always Meant to See That"
The characters are stranded on an island after a plane crash (parody version of LOST). They stumble upon a portable DVD player with enough battery life to watch only one more movie. Everyone has to come to agreement to watch "Dumb and Dumber Too" or "Selma". The guilt amongst everyone thinking they should choose "Selma" as their last movie ever
The characters are stranded on an island after a plane crash (parody version of LOST). They stumble upon a portable DVD player with enough battery life to watch only one more movie. Everyone has to come to agreement to watch "Dumb and Dumber Too" or "Selma". The guilt amongst everyone thinking they should choose "Selma" as their last movie ever
#5
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 48,868
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
^ I loved that show. Watched it first run and repeated streaming. Great series that lived too short.
#6
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 72,532
Received 5,473 Likes on 3,743 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
I would go with
The Godfather (or The Godfather Complete Saga if that were a cheaty option)
Almost Famous
Fargo
- I think I like Pulp Fiction a little more than Fargo and both have tons of rewatchablilty, but given my location, I think I would appreciate a snow-centric film.
#7
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Atascadero, CA
Posts: 9,472
Received 151 Likes on 117 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
The Wall
The Muppet Movie
Across the Spiderverse
All movies I love that I think would work well for isolation.
The Muppet Movie
Across the Spiderverse
All movies I love that I think would work well for isolation.
#8
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 48,868
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
Yeah, wish I could take the animated Spider-Verse movies. I have watched each I think 4x now. Just finished another double viewing.
#9
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 33,721
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
Two movies about perseverance.. and an all time comedy with Lacey Underall to look at. Yup.
#10
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: Kingsport, TN
Posts: 6,384
Received 108 Likes on 74 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
JFK
Casablanca
North by Northwest
Casablanca
North by Northwest
#12
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 5,281
Received 489 Likes on 361 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
House (1977)
Encanto
The Wizard of Oz
Encanto
The Wizard of Oz
#13
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 26,242
Received 2,893 Likes on 1,883 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
Ill just assume the question is referring to 3 movies I love and could watch over and over. Ill go with:
Back to the Future
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Die Hard
#14
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 27,905
Received 1,148 Likes on 816 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
The Human Centipede (First Sequence)
The Human Centipede (Full Sequence)
The Human Centipede (Final Sequence)
Ive never seen them.
But Im sure theyd be the best movies to watch by myself for the rest of my life.
The Human Centipede (Full Sequence)
The Human Centipede (Final Sequence)
Ive never seen them.
But Im sure theyd be the best movies to watch by myself for the rest of my life.
#15
Member
Join Date: Oct 2020
Posts: 210
Received 35 Likes on 28 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
TESB
Batman 89
Willy Wonka &The Chocolate Factory (ask me another day and it would be Rocky Horror)
Batman 89
Willy Wonka &The Chocolate Factory (ask me another day and it would be Rocky Horror)
#16
DVD Talk Hero
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
Die Hard 3
LOTR
Cum Dumpsters 36
Living by myself on an island actually sounds good to me. Eat. Lay on the beach. Watch porn. Id probably do very well.
LOTR
Cum Dumpsters 36
Living by myself on an island actually sounds good to me. Eat. Lay on the beach. Watch porn. Id probably do very well.
#17
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 26,242
Received 2,893 Likes on 1,883 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
If its the latter, Ill take that. Hell, I might not even get around to watching my three movies since Ill be lounging in the pool and drinking strawberry daiquiris the whole time.
#18
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 72,532
Received 5,473 Likes on 3,743 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
If I could change a couple of my answers:
Fargo
Argo
Key Largo
I think at least I'd find that collection funny.
Fargo
Argo
Key Largo
I think at least I'd find that collection funny.
#19
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 13,410
Received 370 Likes on 289 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
Cast Away
#20
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Feb 2001
Posts: 6,096
Likes: 0
Received 210 Likes on 149 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
Not sure I will see any of them cause where I'm going to find the power source on the island.
Godzilla Minus One
Seven Samaurai
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
Godzilla Minus One
Seven Samaurai
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
#21
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 33,721
#22
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 1,860
Received 89 Likes on 86 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
Fargo
The Goonies
John Carpenter's The Thing
The Goonies
John Carpenter's The Thing
#23
DVD Talk Legend
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
I never really know how to answer these types of hypothetical questions. Three of my favorites would be:
Back to the Future
Batman Begins
The Big Lebowski
Back to the Future
Batman Begins
The Big Lebowski
#24
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 18,712
Received 782 Likes on 576 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
Good Will Hunting
Dazed and Confused
Jurassic Park
Dazed and Confused
Jurassic Park
#25
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 18,000
Received 1,289 Likes on 958 Posts
Re: If stranded on an island and could only watch 3 movies?
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
As for me, my first thought is the Holy Trilogy (Star Wars original trilogy, original versions), the comfort films of my youth.
But I've also come to love some other films very, very much and I might instead pick:
The Fantastic Mr Fox
Wall*E
The Black Hole