Damsel (2024, D: Fresnadillo) S: Millie Bobby Brown
Damsel (2024, D: Fresnadillo) S: Millie Bobby Brown
This is NOT a fairytale. Millie Bobby Brown stars in Damsel. Only on Netflix 2024.
A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.
