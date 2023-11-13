DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Damsel (2024, D: Fresnadillo) S: Millie Bobby Brown

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Damsel (2024, D: Fresnadillo) S: Millie Bobby Brown

   
Old 11-13-23, 07:29 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 43,823
Likes: 0
Received 4,161 Likes on 2,820 Posts
Damsel (2024, D: Fresnadillo) S: Millie Bobby Brown


This is NOT a fairytale. Millie Bobby Brown stars in Damsel. Only on Netflix 2024.

A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
John Wick 5 in early development

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.