Favorite genre and why?

I know theyve been a few of these, but none really asked for the why and thus Im curious.
Mine has always been horror. I think because I was so scared of them growing up (Aliens) and though theyve given me a nightmare or two, I love to see a good, original horror movie. Probably because of the thrill, the grotesque ness, the uniqueness. It takes a lot nowadays to freak me (Talk to Me), but when one does, it goes to my list. I love things that are unnerving, macabre. Not because thats how I think or act, but because I would never think like that. If that makes sense.
No favorite genre here. Most of my favorite movies are spread out pretty evenly throughout many genres.
A great movie tends to transcend it's own genre for me.
Westerns. Whether they're B-westerns from the 30s and 40s, TV westerns from the 50s and 60s, or notable works in color and widescreen from major directors in the 50s, 60s & 70s, westerns always appeal to me, even the low-budget ones.
I always say, put some tough looking actors in costume, give 'em horses and guns, put 'em in front of a camera and the movie practically writes itself. Same with tough-looking dames, like THE DALTON GIRLS (1957):
I wouldn't say that I have a favorite genre, but with Westerns I'm much more lenient. I enjoy a new mediocre Western, since there are not that many new editions, more than I would enjoy a modern revenge Thriller with basically the same plot. When I was a child, my mother and I used to watch "Western von gestern" which rhymes and translates to "Western from yesterday", meaning every friday we watched a classic Western. From that time I remember The Magnificent Seven, which is one of my favorite movies, The Big Country, El Dorardo, Firecreek, Winchester '73 and lots of other ones.
