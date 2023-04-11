Favorite genre and why?

I know theyve been a few of these, but none really asked for the why and thus Im curious.



Mine has always been horror. I think because I was so scared of them growing up (Aliens) and though theyve given me a nightmare or two, I love to see a good, original horror movie. Probably because of the thrill, the grotesque ness, the uniqueness. It takes a lot nowadays to freak me (Talk to Me), but when one does, it goes to my list. I love things that are unnerving, macabre. Not because thats how I think or act, but because I would never think like that. If that makes sense.

