Old 10-27-23, 09:48 PM
TGM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Massachusetts
Posts: 16,921
Received 371 Likes on 236 Posts
actor/actress looked best in ....
watched the 2003 Texas Chainsaw Massacre and holy crap, Jessica Biel looked absolutely phenomenal in this, IMO the best she's ever looked. just tremendously hot.

Kate Beckinsale looked best in Serendipity.

keep it going...

Old 10-27-23, 10:18 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Posts: 11,608
Received 102 Likes on 91 Posts
Re: actor/actress looked best in ....
Sophia Loren: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow

Old 10-27-23, 10:29 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 12,188
Received 823 Likes on 612 Posts
Re: actor/actress looked best in ....
Jane Fonda in Barbarella. There were better pictures, but they are NSFW.


