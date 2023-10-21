DVD Talk Forum

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Horror movie for Halloween
I don't watch many horror films but I do like to watch one every Halloween. Last year I watched Hereditary and loved it. Blood and gore are fine, but I prefer a movie that messes with your mind and has you thinking about days later. Suggestions?
Re: Horror movie for Halloween
Session 9
