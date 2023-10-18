Yo! Paulie! RIP Burt Young

RIP to Burt Young, best known as Paulie in the Rocky movies, one of the most irritating yet loveable lunkheads ever IMHO. He was 83, but he seemed like he was already in his 60s way back in the first Rocky in 1976 - he was just 36 or so!



https://www.nytimes.com/2023/10/18/movies/burt-young-dead.html

