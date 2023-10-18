DVD Talk Forum

Yo! Paulie! RIP Burt Young

Yo! Paulie! RIP Burt Young

   
Old 10-18-23, 07:43 PM
Join Date: May 2000
Location: Auckland, New Zealand
Posts: 6,589
Received 143 Likes on 105 Posts
Yo! Paulie! RIP Burt Young
RIP to Burt Young, best known as Paulie in the Rocky movies, one of the most irritating yet loveable lunkheads ever IMHO. He was 83, but he seemed like he was already in his 60s way back in the first Rocky in 1976 - he was just 36 or so!

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/10/18/movies/burt-young-dead.html
Old 10-18-23, 08:00 PM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 76,393
Received 3,064 Likes on 2,234 Posts
Re: Yo! Paulie! RIP Burt Young
Looks like he actually passed 10 days ago.

RIP

I always knew Young as Paulie. Although the character was annoying AF, he was an important part of the Rocky legacy.
Old 10-18-23, 08:06 PM
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Formerly known as Kurt D - On a cloud of Judgement
Posts: 13,633
Received 1,542 Likes on 1,056 Posts
Re: Yo! Paulie! RIP Burt Young
RIP to a great character actor. Loved him best in Amityville 2 - he's scarier than the demon in that role.
