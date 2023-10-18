Yo! Paulie! RIP Burt Young
Yo! Paulie! RIP Burt Young
RIP to Burt Young, best known as Paulie in the Rocky movies, one of the most irritating yet loveable lunkheads ever IMHO. He was 83, but he seemed like he was already in his 60s way back in the first Rocky in 1976 - he was just 36 or so!
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/10/18/movies/burt-young-dead.html
Re: Yo! Paulie! RIP Burt Young
Looks like he actually passed 10 days ago.
RIP
I always knew Young as Paulie. Although the character was annoying AF, he was an important part of the Rocky legacy.
Re: Yo! Paulie! RIP Burt Young
RIP to a great character actor. Loved him best in Amityville 2 - he's scarier than the demon in that role.
