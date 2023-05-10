DVD Talk Forum

When Evil Lurks (2023, D: Rugna)


Opening in theaters October 6th. The residents of a small rural town discover that a demon is about to be born among them. They desperately try to escape before the evil is born, but it may be too late.

Director: Demián Rugna
Starring: Ezequiel Rodríguez, Demián Salomón, Silvina Sabater
Out in theatres this weekend.

100% currently on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/when_evil_lurks
