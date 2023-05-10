When Evil Lurks (2023, D: Rugna)
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 43,573
Likes: 0
Received 4,092 Likes on 2,769 Posts
When Evil Lurks (2023, D: Rugna)
Opening in theaters October 6th. The residents of a small rural town discover that a demon is about to be born among them. They desperately try to escape before the evil is born, but it may be too late.
Director: Demián Rugna
Starring: Ezequiel Rodríguez, Demián Salomón, Silvina Sabater
Director: Demián Rugna
Starring: Ezequiel Rodríguez, Demián Salomón, Silvina Sabater
100% currently on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/when_evil_lurks
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off