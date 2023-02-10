She Came to Me (2023, D: Rebecca Miller) S: Dinklage, Tomei, Hathaway
She Came to Me (2023, D: Rebecca Miller) S: Dinklage, Tomei, Hathaway
A composer with an unfinished opera, a spiritually conflicted psychiatrist, a free-spirited tugboat captain collide on an unpredictable voyage into uncharted waters in writer-director Rebecca Millers enchanting romantic comedy.
Starring: Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Anne Hathaway
Directed by: Rebecca Miller
Release Date: In Theaters exclusively on October 6, 2023
The Nationals Bryce Dessner has shared information regarding the new soundtrack for an upcoming comedy starring Peter Dinklage, dubbed She Came to Me, due on September 29 via Warner Classics and UNIGRAM. The accompanying album features an original song, Addicted to Romance, written by Bruce Springsteen and featuring his wife, Patti Scialfa.
Via an official press release, the director of She Came to Me, Rebecca Miller, remarked that the aforementioned soundtrack derived from an intimate process collaborating with Dressner, who joined in on the project during its early stages, a necessary move considering the LP features a pair of onscreen operas, which are featured in the movie, and conducted by Andre de Ridder, featuring pianist Katia Labeque and vocal contributions from Greer Grimsley, Alicia Hall Moran, Isabel Leonard and Emmett OHanlon.
Dessner described the film as one of the most rewarding and creative experiences I have had. He also stated that the project enabled him to make the music that I wanted to make, and so its the first film where the music really resembles my music for the concert hall. Director Miller added, The collaborative nature of the film is whats so exciting. I can write a book by myself, but with this film, I was able to work with Bryces brilliance. There was a challenge channel between us, and we shared in each others creativity.
Springsteen scribed the Addicted to Romance track alongside Ron Aniello and Dessner. The latter deemed the partnership a lifelong dream.
