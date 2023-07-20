View Poll Results: What did you think of Barbie?
No interest
Barbie (2023, D: Gerwig) -- The Reviews Thread
Barbie (2023, D: Gerwig) -- The Reviews Thread
To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or youre a Ken.
Starring: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera
Running Time: 114 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89% (Certified Fresh)
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/barbie
Officially opens Thursday afternoon. But an early fan screening was Wednesday night.
