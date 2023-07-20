DVD Talk Forum

Barbie (2023, D: Gerwig) -- The Reviews Thread

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters
Barbie (2023, D: Gerwig) -- The Reviews Thread

   
Barbie (2023, D: Gerwig) -- The Reviews Thread





To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or youre a Ken.



Starring: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera

Running Time: 114 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89% (Certified Fresh)

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/barbie



Officially opens Thursday afternoon. But an early fan screening was Wednesday night.
