DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Landscape With Invisible Hand (2023, D: Finley) S: Blackk, Rogers, Haddish, Hamilton

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Landscape With Invisible Hand (2023, D: Finley) S: Blackk, Rogers, Haddish, Hamilton

   
Old 06-29-23, 12:20 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,814
Likes: 0
Received 3,811 Likes on 2,586 Posts
Landscape With Invisible Hand (2023, D: Finley) S: Blackk, Rogers, Haddish, Hamilton


Welcome to the future, where the entertainment is us. Based on the acclaimed novel, watch the official trailer for Landscape With Invisible Hand now. See the film only in theaters this August.

Years into a benevolent alien occupation, mankind is still adjusting to its new overlords. Their technology initially held promise for global prosperity, but rendered most human jobs – and steady income – obsolete. When two teenagers discover the aliens are fascinated with human love and will pay for access to it, they decide to livestream their romance to make extra cash for their families.

Cast: Asante Blackk, Kylie Rogers, Tiffany Haddish, Josh Hamilton, Michael Gandolfini, William Jackson Harper, Brooklynn MacKinzie

Executive Producers: Brad Pitt, Gabby Shepard, David Kern, M.T. Anderson, Megan Ellison, Tiffany Haddish

Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner

Based on the book by M.T. Anderson

Written for the screen and Directed by Cory Finley
I saw this trailer the other day. I wasn't too interested until I saw it was from the director of Thoroughbreds and Bad Education.

It premiered at Sundance. Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/lan...invisible_hand
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
The Lesson (2023, D: Troughton) S: Richard E. Grant, Julie Delpy, Daryl McCormack

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.