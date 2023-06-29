Landscape With Invisible Hand (2023, D: Finley) S: Blackk, Rogers, Haddish, Hamilton

Quote:

Welcome to the future, where the entertainment is us. Based on the acclaimed novel, watch the official trailer for Landscape With Invisible Hand now. See the film only in theaters this August.



Years into a benevolent alien occupation, mankind is still adjusting to its new overlords. Their technology initially held promise for global prosperity, but rendered most human jobs – and steady income – obsolete. When two teenagers discover the aliens are fascinated with human love and will pay for access to it, they decide to livestream their romance to make extra cash for their families.



Cast: Asante Blackk, Kylie Rogers, Tiffany Haddish, Josh Hamilton, Michael Gandolfini, William Jackson Harper, Brooklynn MacKinzie



Executive Producers: Brad Pitt, Gabby Shepard, David Kern, M.T. Anderson, Megan Ellison, Tiffany Haddish



Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner



Based on the book by M.T. Anderson



Written for the screen and Directed by Cory Finley