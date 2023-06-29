Landscape With Invisible Hand (2023, D: Finley) S: Blackk, Rogers, Haddish, Hamilton
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,814
Likes: 0
Received 3,811 Likes on 2,586 Posts
Landscape With Invisible Hand (2023, D: Finley) S: Blackk, Rogers, Haddish, Hamilton
Welcome to the future, where the entertainment is us. Based on the acclaimed novel, watch the official trailer for Landscape With Invisible Hand now. See the film only in theaters this August.
Years into a benevolent alien occupation, mankind is still adjusting to its new overlords. Their technology initially held promise for global prosperity, but rendered most human jobs – and steady income – obsolete. When two teenagers discover the aliens are fascinated with human love and will pay for access to it, they decide to livestream their romance to make extra cash for their families.
Cast: Asante Blackk, Kylie Rogers, Tiffany Haddish, Josh Hamilton, Michael Gandolfini, William Jackson Harper, Brooklynn MacKinzie
Executive Producers: Brad Pitt, Gabby Shepard, David Kern, M.T. Anderson, Megan Ellison, Tiffany Haddish
Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner
Based on the book by M.T. Anderson
Written for the screen and Directed by Cory Finley
Years into a benevolent alien occupation, mankind is still adjusting to its new overlords. Their technology initially held promise for global prosperity, but rendered most human jobs – and steady income – obsolete. When two teenagers discover the aliens are fascinated with human love and will pay for access to it, they decide to livestream their romance to make extra cash for their families.
Cast: Asante Blackk, Kylie Rogers, Tiffany Haddish, Josh Hamilton, Michael Gandolfini, William Jackson Harper, Brooklynn MacKinzie
Executive Producers: Brad Pitt, Gabby Shepard, David Kern, M.T. Anderson, Megan Ellison, Tiffany Haddish
Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner
Based on the book by M.T. Anderson
Written for the screen and Directed by Cory Finley
It premiered at Sundance. Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/lan...invisible_hand
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off