Re: Cobweb (2023) S: Lizzy Caplan, Antony Starr, Woody Norman, Cleopatra Coleman

Wow!! This is finally coming out. I saw an early screening of this 2 years ago. It was a very early rough cut with incomplete special effects. I don't recall that much about it, but it felt very PG-13-ish. We had to review it on a tablet at the end of the screening and got paid $20 via gift card.

