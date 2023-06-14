DVD Talk Forum

Cobweb (2023) S: Lizzy Caplan, Antony Starr, Woody Norman, Cleopatra Coleman

Cobweb (2023) S: Lizzy Caplan, Antony Starr, Woody Norman, Cleopatra Coleman

   
Cobweb (2023) S: Lizzy Caplan, Antony Starr, Woody Norman, Cleopatra Coleman


In theaters July 21, 2023. Starring Lizzy Caplan, Woody Norman, Cleopatra Coleman, and Antony Starr.

Eight-year-old Peter is plagued by a mysterious, constant tap, tap from inside his bedroom wall  a tapping that his parents insist is all in his imagination. As Peters fear intensifies, he believes that his parents (Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr) could be hiding a terrible, dangerous secret and questions their trust. And for a child, what could be more frightening than that?
Re: Cobweb (2023) S: Lizzy Caplan, Antony Starr, Woody Norman, Cleopatra Coleman
Wow!! This is finally coming out. I saw an early screening of this 2 years ago. It was a very early rough cut with incomplete special effects. I don't recall that much about it, but it felt very PG-13-ish. We had to review it on a tablet at the end of the screening and got paid $20 via gift card.
