Cobweb (2023) S: Lizzy Caplan, Antony Starr, Woody Norman, Cleopatra Coleman
In theaters July 21, 2023. Starring Lizzy Caplan, Woody Norman, Cleopatra Coleman, and Antony Starr.
Eight-year-old Peter is plagued by a mysterious, constant tap, tap from inside his bedroom wall a tapping that his parents insist is all in his imagination. As Peters fear intensifies, he believes that his parents (Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr) could be hiding a terrible, dangerous secret and questions their trust. And for a child, what could be more frightening than that?
Wow!! This is finally coming out. I saw an early screening of this 2 years ago. It was a very early rough cut with incomplete special effects. I don't recall that much about it, but it felt very PG-13-ish. We had to review it on a tablet at the end of the screening and got paid $20 via gift card.
