Bird Box: Barcelona (2023, D: David & Alex Pastor) -- S: Georgina Campbell
From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the worlds population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.
Comes out on Netflix July 14th
It's written and directed by the creators of the SyFy series "Incorporated" if any of you remember it.
