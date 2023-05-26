John Wick 5 in early development

Quote:

During Lionsgate's Q4 2023 earnings call, Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake confirmed that a fifth John Wick film remains in early development. Drake also confirmed plans to expand the Wick intellectual property into spin-offs, more television series, and video games.



"We're now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there's clear appetite by the audience. What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We're in development on three others, including John Wick 5 and including television series. The Continental will be airing soon. And so, we're building out the world and when that five movie comes, will be organic -- will be organically grown out of how we're starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick."