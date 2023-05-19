Movies where the bad guys are really the good guys?
Your kinda typical anti-hero where they are bad, but kinda doing good.
It struck me while watching Fast Five where Dom, Mia, Brian are really bad guys but thats who you root for. They have good intentions .
General Hummel (Ed Harris) in The Rock. The mercenaries he hired were bad guys but his cause was noble.
