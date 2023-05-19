DVD Talk Forum

Movies where the bad guys are really the good guys?

Movie Talk

Movies where the bad guys are really the good guys?

   
Movies where the bad guys are really the good guys?
Your kinda typical anti-hero where they are bad, but kinda doing good.

It struck me while watching Fast Five where Dom, Mia, Brian are really bad guys but thats who you root for. They have good intentions.
Re: Movies where the bad guys are really the good guys?
General Hummel (Ed Harris) in The Rock. The mercenaries he hired were bad guys but his cause was noble.
