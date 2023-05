Theater Camp (2023, D: Gordon, Lieberman) S: Gordon, Platt, Tatro, Edebiri, Galvin

Quote: In Theaters July 14th



Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the original comedy THEATER CAMP as Amos and Rebecca-Diane – lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat.



Cast: Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, Alan Kim, Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Kyndra Sanchez, Donovan Colan, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb, Caroline Aaron, Amy Sedaris

I saw this during Sundance and enjoyed it quite a bit. The ending number is pretty funny.I was surprised to see Searchlight acquire this and give a theatrical release. I'm not sure how successful it will be at the BO. But, if you fall in the target demographic, you should like it.Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/theater_camp