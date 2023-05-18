100 Years of Warner Brothers (Max) -- Documentary Film series -- Premieres 5/25/23
100 Years of Warner Brothers (Max) -- Documentary Film series -- Premieres 5/25/23
Exploring the impact of Warner Bros. on art, commerce, and culture, 100 YEARS OF WARNER BROS. tells the unprecedented story of the fabled entertainment studio on its 100th anniversary. Featuring insights and first-person stories from directors, actors, executives, journalists and historians, the four specials trace Warner Bros. underdog origins from its founding in the early 1920s by four brothers from an immigrant family, through decades of creative risks and impactful storytelling, to the historic mergers of the 2000s that transformed the company into a global entertainment powerhouse. Directed by Academy Award® and Emmy® nominated filmmaker Leslie Iwerks, with narration by Morgan Freeman and clips from iconic films and hit TV series, 100 YEARS OF WARNER BROS. offers a fascinating behind-the-scenes look into the indelible stories that have spoken to audiences around the world for generations. Watch, stream, or purchase our favorite titles at WB100.com. The first two #WB100 documentaries stream May 25 on Max.
