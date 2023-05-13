The best movies from the 70's
The best movies from the 70's
My friend and I were trying to come up with the 10 best, and I couldn't limit it to just 10. There are so many. Here are my top 25. The first 5 are in order, the rest as I could think of them. What are yours?
"Close Encounters of the Third Kind"
"The Godfather"/"The Godfather Part 2"
"Jaws"
"Chinatown"
"Alien"
"The Sting"
"The Exorcist"
"American Graffiti"
"The Last Picture Show"
"Marathon Man"
"The Deer Hunter"
"The China Syndrome"
"Three Days of the Condor"
"Being There"
"The French Connection"
"All the President's Men"
"Young Frankenstein"
"Rocky"
"Annie Hall"
"Star Wars"
"Dog Day Afternoon"
"Manhattan"
"Paper Moon"
"Superman"
"Taxi Driver"
