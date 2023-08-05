Lords of War (D: Niccol) S: Cage, Skarsgard
Cannes: Nicolas Cage, Bill Skarsgård Nab Leads in Sequel Lords of War
Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgård are set to star in Lords of War, the sequel to Lord of War that reunites CODA producer Vendome Pictures with director Andrew Niccol.
Niccol will write and direct the sequel to his 2005 crime thriller Lord of War, with Cage reprising his role as arms dealer Yuri Orlov, and Skarsgård on board to play his son. In Lords of War, Orlov discovers he has a son, Anton, who is trying to top his fathers wrongs rather than stop them as he launches a mercenary army to fight Americas Middle East conflicts.
The sequel will shoot in fall 2023, with FilmNation Entertainment representing the international sales rights starting at the Cannes Film Festival. CAA Media Finance will handle the domestic rights.
Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgård are set to star in Lords of War, the sequel to Lord of War that reunites CODA producer Vendome Pictures with director Andrew Niccol.
Niccol will write and direct the sequel to his 2005 crime thriller Lord of War, with Cage reprising his role as arms dealer Yuri Orlov, and Skarsgård on board to play his son. In Lords of War, Orlov discovers he has a son, Anton, who is trying to top his fathers wrongs rather than stop them as he launches a mercenary army to fight Americas Middle East conflicts.
The sequel will shoot in fall 2023, with FilmNation Entertainment representing the international sales rights starting at the Cannes Film Festival. CAA Media Finance will handle the domestic rights.
Cool. Didn't expect a sequel to this.
Either one of those two statements are incorrect, or someone is being VERY optimistic about the end of the Writer's Strike.
Niccol will write and direct the sequel to his 2005 crime thriller Lord of War,
The sequel will shoot in fall 2023
It's probably already written.
Not the sequel to a Nicolas Cage movie I was expecting, but Lord of War is one of his best. His acting style was perfect for the part and I actually see how Bill Skarsgard plays his son. I really hope Nicolas Cage is getting back into better movies. He hardly had bad movies like Willis or Travolta, but he's still made trash, with a pearl from time to time. Pig and Massive Talent were a step in the right direction. The Old Way wasn't good but, no trash either, Renfield I haven't watched yet, but the trailer looked fun.
Wow, awesome news!
Lord of War is a great fucking movie. Need to revisit.
