Lords of War (D: Niccol) S: Cage, Skarsgard

Cannes: Nicolas Cage, Bill Skarsgård Nab Leads in Sequel Lords of War



Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgård are set to star in Lords of War, the sequel to Lord of War that reunites CODA producer Vendome Pictures with director Andrew Niccol.



Niccol will write and direct the sequel to his 2005 crime thriller Lord of War, with Cage reprising his role as arms dealer Yuri Orlov, and Skarsgård on board to play his son. In Lords of War, Orlov discovers he has a son, Anton, who is trying to top his fathers wrongs rather than stop them as he launches a mercenary army to fight Americas Middle East conflicts.



The sequel will shoot in fall 2023, with FilmNation Entertainment representing the international sales rights starting at the Cannes Film Festival. CAA Media Finance will handle the domestic rights.