Favorite movie of 2020s?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 48,003
Favorite movie of 2020s?
I know its only 3 years now, but with the pandemic turning 3 years and various ways of seeing films, what over the past three years have you enjoyed the most?
easy: Top Gun: Maverick
easy: Top Gun: Maverick
#2
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 48,003
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
second would be: CODA
#4
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 8,092
Received 292 Likes on 210 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
So far: Lightyear.
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 24,154
Received 2,360 Likes on 1,565 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
COVID really took the kids out of movies for a couple years, didnt it?
Top Gun: Maverick is easily my favorite movie of the last 10 years, maybe longer so thats an easy choice.
I also really loved No Time to Die, Dune, Nope, Confess, Fletch, and The Batman.
Sadly not much else.
Top Gun: Maverick is easily my favorite movie of the last 10 years, maybe longer so thats an easy choice.
I also really loved No Time to Die, Dune, Nope, Confess, Fletch, and The Batman.
Sadly not much else.
#7
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Rosemount, MN
Posts: 41,190
Received 1,065 Likes on 679 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
So far it's:
1. Spider-Man: No Way Home
2. Top Gun: Maverick
3. tick, tick, BOOM!
4. Bo Burnham's "Inside"
1. Spider-Man: No Way Home
2. Top Gun: Maverick
3. tick, tick, BOOM!
4. Bo Burnham's "Inside"
#9
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 20,612
Received 508 Likes on 429 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
Maybe need more years in the decade to come up with a better list
#11
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 7,336
Received 314 Likes on 215 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
Portrait of a Lady on Fire.
#12
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2009
Posts: 12,438
Received 212 Likes on 160 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
That's easy.
#13
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,352
Likes: 0
Received 3,667 Likes on 2,498 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
The Worst Person in the World, Promising Young Woman, Aftersun, Licorice Pizza
#14
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 17,472
Received 1,157 Likes on 865 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
We dont watch a lot of current movies but Dune is absolutely top tier for me.
#16
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 48,003
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
add The Menu as maybe my number 3. No Way Home as well.
#17
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 74,105
Received 2,588 Likes on 1,915 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
Top Gun Maverick: I just saw it for a 5th time in the theater last week in the screen X format even though I already own it on disc.
A close 2nd would be Spider-Man: No Way Home. I could list a few more, but this isn't a list thread.
For me, a movie needs to have replay value to be considered something I truly enjoyed.
A close 2nd would be Spider-Man: No Way Home. I could list a few more, but this isn't a list thread.
For me, a movie needs to have replay value to be considered something I truly enjoyed.
#18
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 9,789
Received 262 Likes on 186 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
Top Gun Maverick
Nobody
John Wick Chapter 4
Nobody
John Wick Chapter 4
#19
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Oct 2002
Posts: 5,341
Likes: 0
Received 711 Likes on 503 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
Top Gun Maverick: I just saw it for a 5th time in the theater last week in the screen X format even though I already own it on disc.
A close 2nd would be Spider-Man: No Way Home. I could list a few more, but this isn't a list thread.
For me, a movie needs to have replay value to be considered something I truly enjoyed.
A close 2nd would be Spider-Man: No Way Home. I could list a few more, but this isn't a list thread.
For me, a movie needs to have replay value to be considered something I truly enjoyed.
#20
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 74,105
Received 2,588 Likes on 1,915 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
I meant to say that there are plenty of movies I like, but don't have replay value and I would never want to own them. I own both Top Gun and Spider-Man and have seen both a number of times since I saw them initially.
Last edited by DJariya; 05-06-23 at 02:37 PM.
#21
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 24,154
Received 2,360 Likes on 1,565 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off