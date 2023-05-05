DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Favorite movie of 2020s?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Favorite movie of 2020s?

   
Old 05-05-23, 07:27 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 48,003
Received 730 Likes on 623 Posts
Favorite movie of 2020s?
I know its only 3 years now, but with the pandemic turning 3 years and various ways of seeing films, what over the past three years have you enjoyed the most?

easy: Top Gun: Maverick
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-05-23, 07:33 PM
  #2  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 48,003
Received 730 Likes on 623 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
second would be: CODA
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-05-23, 08:42 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 11,519
Received 825 Likes on 604 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
easy: Spider-Man: No Way Home

As Stefon would say, "That movie had everything!"

Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-05-23, 09:06 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Crocker Jarmen's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 8,092
Received 292 Likes on 210 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
So far: Lightyear.
Crocker Jarmen is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-05-23, 09:19 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 24,154
Received 2,360 Likes on 1,565 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
COVID really took the kids out of movies for a couple years, didnt it?

Top Gun: Maverick is easily my favorite movie of the last 10 years, maybe longer so thats an easy choice.

I also really loved No Time to Die, Dune, Nope, Confess, Fletch, and The Batman.

Sadly not much else.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-05-23, 11:24 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Maxflier's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: Louisiana
Posts: 12,946
Received 160 Likes on 115 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
The Batman
Maxflier is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-23, 12:14 AM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Rosemount, MN
Posts: 41,190
Received 1,065 Likes on 679 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
So far it's:

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home
2. Top Gun: Maverick
3. tick, tick, BOOM!
4. Bo Burnham's "Inside"
Draven is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-23, 12:18 AM
  #8  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
davidlynchfan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Posts: 3,676
Received 72 Likes on 63 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
Licorice Pizza
davidlynchfan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-23, 12:20 AM
  #9  
DVD Talk Legend
 
JeffTheAlpaca's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 20,612
Received 508 Likes on 429 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
Maybe need more years in the decade to come up with a better list
JeffTheAlpaca is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-23, 03:04 AM
  #10  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Jul 2009
Posts: 3,980
Received 108 Likes on 92 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
Parasite.

most Americans didnt see it until winter or spring of 2020.
Throwing Copper is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-23, 04:27 AM
  #11  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Hazel Motes's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 7,336
Received 314 Likes on 215 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
Portrait of a Lady on Fire.
Hazel Motes is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-23, 05:56 AM
  #12  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Ash Ketchum's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2009
Posts: 12,438
Received 212 Likes on 160 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
That's easy.



Ash Ketchum is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-23, 06:31 AM
  #13  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,352
Likes: 0
Received 3,667 Likes on 2,498 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
The Worst Person in the World, Promising Young Woman, Aftersun, Licorice Pizza
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-23, 08:25 AM
  #14  
DVD Talk Legend
 
milo bloom's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 17,472
Received 1,157 Likes on 865 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
We dont watch a lot of current movies but Dune is absolutely top tier for me.
milo bloom is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-23, 11:43 AM
  #15  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
rocket1312's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Posts: 5,341
Likes: 0
Received 711 Likes on 503 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
Tàr

Some runners up would be:
The Lost Daughter
The Northman
Licorice Pizza
The Banshees of Inisherin
Dune
rocket1312 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-23, 12:23 PM
  #16  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 48,003
Received 730 Likes on 623 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
add The Menu as maybe my number 3. No Way Home as well.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-23, 01:16 PM
  #17  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 74,105
Received 2,588 Likes on 1,915 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
Top Gun Maverick: I just saw it for a 5th time in the theater last week in the screen X format even though I already own it on disc.

A close 2nd would be Spider-Man: No Way Home. I could list a few more, but this isn't a list thread.

For me, a movie needs to have replay value to be considered something I truly enjoyed.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-23, 01:21 PM
  #18  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Bluelitespecial's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 9,789
Received 262 Likes on 186 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
Top Gun Maverick
Nobody
John Wick Chapter 4
Bluelitespecial is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-23, 02:26 PM
  #19  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
rocket1312's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Posts: 5,341
Likes: 0
Received 711 Likes on 503 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
Top Gun Maverick: I just saw it for a 5th time in the theater last week in the screen X format even though I already own it on disc.

A close 2nd would be Spider-Man: No Way Home. I could list a few more, but this isn't a list thread.

For me, a movie needs to have replay value to be considered something I truly enjoyed.
I need to have enjoyed a movie to consider it something I enjoyed.
rocket1312 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-23, 02:31 PM
  #20  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 74,105
Received 2,588 Likes on 1,915 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
Originally Posted by rocket1312 View Post
I need to have enjoyed a movie to consider it something I enjoyed.
Please block me. Thanks

I meant to say that there are plenty of movies I like, but don't have replay value and I would never want to own them. I own both Top Gun and Spider-Man and have seen both a number of times since I saw them initially.
Last edited by DJariya; 05-06-23 at 02:37 PM.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-23, 02:53 PM
  #21  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 24,154
Received 2,360 Likes on 1,565 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
A close 2nd would be Spider-Man: No Way Home. I could list a few more, but this isn't a list thread.

For me, a movie needs to have replay value to be considered something I truly enjoyed.
I feel the opposite about No Way Home. I enjoyed it the first time is watched it but it basically plays like Fan Service: The Motion Picture on repeat viewings. Frankly, all that fan service becomes pretty tedious on multiple viewings. Theres barely a movie in there without it.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-23, 08:47 PM
  #22  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Vipper II's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2006
Location: Abingdon, MD
Posts: 3,456
Received 53 Likes on 42 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
The Menu
Top Gun: Maverick
Promising Young Woman
Vipper II is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-06-23, 10:35 PM
  #23  
RIP
 
EddieMoney's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Paradise, USA
Posts: 9,880
Received 46 Likes on 35 Posts
Re: Favorite movie of 2020s?
Aftersun
EddieMoney is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Favorites of 2023 (So far)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.