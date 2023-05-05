DVD Talk Forum

Movie Talk

Cinco de Mayo
I thought I would celebrate today by drinking margaritas and watching the Robert Rodriguez El Mariachi trilogy. I like them in chronological order.

El Mariachi was an amazing feat of film making. Aside from the budget stuff it maintained the feeling of being in the real world. On Amazon Prime

Desperado had some great guest extended cameos and lots of choreographed shootouts. Fell down at the end. Salma Hayek was gorgeous.

Was Once Upon a Time in Mexico supposed to be a comedy? If so it's a gory one. I saw this in the theater and hated it and I still do.
Re: Cinco de Mayo
Ive yet to see El Mariachi. I thought I had it on something, but dont think I do.
yup, I have it digitally. Watching now.
Re: Cinco de Mayo
Actually, no, the digital is horrible English dubbing. Yuck. I ordered the Blu trilogy.
