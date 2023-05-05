Cinco de Mayo
Cinco de Mayo
I thought I would celebrate today by drinking margaritas and watching the Robert Rodriguez El Mariachi trilogy. I like them in chronological order.
El Mariachi was an amazing feat of film making. Aside from the budget stuff it maintained the feeling of being in the real world. On Amazon Prime
Desperado had some great guest extended cameos and lots of choreographed shootouts. Fell down at the end. Salma Hayek was gorgeous.
Was Once Upon a Time in Mexico supposed to be a comedy? If so it's a gory one. I saw this in the theater and hated it and I still do.
Ive yet to see El Mariachi. I thought I had it on something, but dont think I do.
yup, I have it digitally. Watching now.
Actually, no, the digital is horrible English dubbing. Yuck. I ordered the Blu trilogy.
