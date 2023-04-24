Clock (2023, D: Jacknow) S: Agron, Ali, Rubinek, Hardin

Quote:

Directed and written by Alexis Jacknow (Again, upcoming The Villager), Clock is the story of a woman who enrolls in a clinical trial to try and fix her seemingly broken biological clock after friends, family, and society pressures her to have children. Dianna Agron (Shiva Baby, forthcoming Acidman and El Elegido) leads as Ella, with Jay Ali (Carnival Row, Daredevil) as her husband and Saul Rubinek (Unforgiven, Frasier) as her father. Melora Hardin (The Office, The Bold Type) features as the pioneering doctor managing Ellas treatment.