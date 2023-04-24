Clock (2023, D: Jacknow) S: Agron, Ali, Rubinek, Hardin
Directed and written by Alexis Jacknow (Again, upcoming The Villager), Clock is the story of a woman who enrolls in a clinical trial to try and fix her seemingly broken biological clock after friends, family, and society pressures her to have children. Dianna Agron (Shiva Baby, forthcoming Acidman and El Elegido) leads as Ella, with Jay Ali (Carnival Row, Daredevil) as her husband and Saul Rubinek (Unforgiven, Frasier) as her father. Melora Hardin (The Office, The Bold Type) features as the pioneering doctor managing Ellas treatment.
