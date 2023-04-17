IMDB changes
I know there have been dozens of IMDB threads on various subjects over the years, but I couldn't find one just one that discussed changes such as the layout, links, etc. Mods, if there is one, please feel free to merge. Or move if this is the wrong forum. Thanks.
I just noticed that IMDB's "awards" link has a new interface. And this just recently changed. Before, you could click on the awards link of a specific movie title and for Oscar nominations, see all of the other Oscar nominated films in every category that year and who won. Which I really liked. Now, it only shows the Oscar nominations and winners for the movie you're looking up. Not a fan. This is how it looks now.
FWIW, we've been mostly commenting on these sorts of things, here: https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...age-board.html
Regarding the awards, if you click on the award they're showing, it'll take you to a list of that particular year's awards. I.e. click on 1977 Nominee Oscar and it'll take you to the 1977 Oscars page.
Of course, once you're on the page, it's yet another 'tedious to look at' page.
