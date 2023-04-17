IMDB changes

I know there have been dozens of IMDB threads on various subjects over the years, but I couldn't find one just one that discussed changes such as the layout, links, etc. Mods, if there is one, please feel free to merge. Or move if this is the wrong forum. Thanks.I just noticed that IMDB's "awards" link has a new interface. And this just recently changed. Before, you could click on the awards link of a specific movie title and for Oscar nominations, see all of the other Oscar nominated films in every category that year and who won. Which I really liked. Now, it only shows the Oscar nominations and winners for the movie you're looking up. Not a fan. This is how it looks now.