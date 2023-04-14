Which character will Patrick Stewart be best remembered as?

Charles Xavier (Professor X)The X-Men movie seriesX-Men video gamesLoganDoctor Strange and the Mutiverse of MadnessJean-Luc PicardStar Trek: The Next Generation: 7 seasons and 176 episodes (broadcast TV)Star Trek 7 through 10 (theatrical movies)Star Trek: Picard: 3 seasons and 30 episodes (streaming series)Star Trek video gamesWith Stewart acting in his last hurrah as Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek Picard, thought it might be interesting to ask the nerds here who they think he will be best known as to them.and since Picard was in theatrical movies, that's why I'm also asking it here. And he was most recently seen as Xavier once again in Doctor Strange 2.