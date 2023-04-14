View Poll Results: Which character will Patrick Stewart be best remembered as?
Charles Xavier
12.50%
Jean-Luc Picard
87.50%
Both
0
0%
Never seen him play either. Yes, I'm in the minority
0
0%
Voters: 8. You may not vote on this poll
Which character will Patrick Stewart be best remembered as?
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 73,734
Received 2,493 Likes on 1,851 Posts
Which character will Patrick Stewart be best remembered as?
Charles Xavier (Professor X)
The X-Men movie series
X-Men video games
Logan
Doctor Strange and the Mutiverse of Madness
Jean-Luc Picard
Star Trek: The Next Generation: 7 seasons and 176 episodes (broadcast TV)
Star Trek 7 through 10 (theatrical movies)
Star Trek: Picard: 3 seasons and 30 episodes (streaming series)
Star Trek video games
With Stewart acting in his last hurrah as Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek Picard, thought it might be interesting to ask the nerds here who they think he will be best known as to them.
and since Picard was in theatrical movies, that's why I'm also asking it here. And he was most recently seen as Xavier once again in Doctor Strange 2.
#2
Premium Member
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 22,908
Received 498 Likes on 341 Posts
Re: Which character will Patrick Stewart be best remembered as?
Picard all day, every day.
#3
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 50,200
Received 734 Likes on 600 Posts
Re: Which character will Patrick Stewart be best remembered as?
Honestly, my second thought was Scrooge, not Xavier.
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 37,888
Received 242 Likes on 184 Posts
Re: Which character will Patrick Stewart be best remembered as?
In my heart, he will always be Sterling.
#5
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 67,390
Received 4,341 Likes on 2,944 Posts
Re: Which character will Patrick Stewart be best remembered as?
Hell always be 💩 to me.
That or the Worlds greatest Erotic Cake decorator.
That or the Worlds greatest Erotic Cake decorator.
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Which character will Patrick Stewart be best remembered as?
How is this even a question that someone could even imagine has an answer other than Picard? It's like asking if Shatner will be best remembered as Kirk or TJ Hooker.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off