View Poll Results: Which character will Patrick Stewart be best remembered as?
Charles Xavier
1
12.50%
Jean-Luc Picard
7
87.50%
Both
0
0%
Never seen him play either. Yes, I'm in the minority
0
0%
Which character will Patrick Stewart be best remembered as?

   
04-14-23, 07:44 PM
Which character will Patrick Stewart be best remembered as?


Charles Xavier (Professor X)

The X-Men movie series
X-Men video games
Logan
Doctor Strange and the Mutiverse of Madness





Jean-Luc Picard

Star Trek: The Next Generation: 7 seasons and 176 episodes (broadcast TV)

Star Trek 7 through 10 (theatrical movies)

Star Trek: Picard: 3 seasons and 30 episodes (streaming series)

Star Trek video games


With Stewart acting in his last hurrah as Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek Picard, thought it might be interesting to ask the nerds here who they think he will be best known as to them.

and since Picard was in theatrical movies, that's why I'm also asking it here. And he was most recently seen as Xavier once again in Doctor Strange 2.
04-14-23, 07:51 PM
Re: Which character will Patrick Stewart be best remembered as?
Picard all day, every day.
04-14-23, 07:53 PM
Re: Which character will Patrick Stewart be best remembered as?
Honestly, my second thought was Scrooge, not Xavier.
04-14-23, 08:07 PM
Re: Which character will Patrick Stewart be best remembered as?
In my heart, he will always be Sterling.

04-14-23, 08:25 PM
Re: Which character will Patrick Stewart be best remembered as?
Hell always be 💩 to me.

That or the Worlds greatest Erotic Cake decorator.
04-14-23, 09:03 PM
Re: Which character will Patrick Stewart be best remembered as?
How is this even a question that someone could even imagine has an answer other than Picard? It's like asking if Shatner will be best remembered as Kirk or TJ Hooker.
