Talk To Me (2023, D: Philippou) S: Wilde, Bird, Jensen, Dhanji, Otto
From directors directors Danny and Michael Philippou and starring Sophia Wilde, Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto, and more. TALK TO ME In Theaters Everywhere July 28.
When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.
