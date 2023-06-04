Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (2023, D: Guggenheim) -- Apple TV + documentary film

Quote:



The film, which will incorporate documentary, archival and scripted elements, will recount Foxs extraordinary story in his own words  the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood. The account of Foxs public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, will unspool alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinsons disease. Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film will chronicle Foxs personal and professional triumphs and travails and will explore what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film will feel like well, like a Michael J. Fox movie.



