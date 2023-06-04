Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (2023, D: Guggenheim) -- Apple TV + documentary film
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (2023, D: Guggenheim) -- Apple TV + documentary film
The film, which will incorporate documentary, archival and scripted elements, will recount Foxs extraordinary story in his own words the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood. The account of Foxs public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, will unspool alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinsons disease. Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film will chronicle Foxs personal and professional triumphs and travails and will explore what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film will feel like well, like a Michael J. Fox movie.
Premieres May 12th on Apple TV +
That looks great. Im a huge Michael J. Fox fan so Ill check it out.
Also, I didnt realize he was only 29 years old when he was diagnosed with Parkinsons.
Documentary looks interesting. Ive always been a big Michael J. Fox fan so Im interested.
Saw him and his wife at the Springsteen concert in NYC the other night. He can't stand for long it seems, but he was sure dancing while in his seat.
I mean who doesn't like Michael J Fox? Everyone that grew up with him surely does... myself included. =)
