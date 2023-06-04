DVD Talk Forum

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (2023, D: Guggenheim) -- Apple TV + documentary film

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (2023, D: Guggenheim) -- Apple TV + documentary film

   
04-06-23, 02:02 PM
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (2023, D: Guggenheim) -- Apple TV + documentary film



The film, which will incorporate documentary, archival and scripted elements, will recount Foxs extraordinary story in his own words  the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood. The account of Foxs public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, will unspool alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinsons disease. Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film will chronicle Foxs personal and professional triumphs and travails and will explore what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film will feel like  well, like a Michael J. Fox movie.


Premieres May 12th on Apple TV +

04-06-23, 03:48 PM
Re: Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (2023, D: Guggenheim) -- Apple TV + documentary film
That looks great. Im a huge Michael J. Fox fan so Ill check it out.

Also, I didnt realize he was only 29 years old when he was diagnosed with Parkinsons.
04-06-23, 05:08 PM
Re: Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (2023, D: Guggenheim) -- Apple TV + documentary film
Yeah, I think hes said he first started to notice symptoms in like 1990. I think around the filming of Doc Hollywood.

Documentary looks interesting. Ive always been a big Michael J. Fox fan so Im interested.
04-06-23, 05:13 PM
Re: Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (2023, D: Guggenheim) -- Apple TV + documentary film
Saw him and his wife at the Springsteen concert in NYC the other night. He can't stand for long it seems, but he was sure dancing while in his seat.
04-06-23, 05:50 PM
Re: Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (2023, D: Guggenheim) -- Apple TV + documentary film
I mean who doesn't like Michael J Fox? Everyone that grew up with him surely does... myself included. =)
