Ryuichi Sakamoto, Oscar-Winning Japanese Composer, Dies at 71
Ryuichi Sakamoto, Oscar-Winning Japanese Composer, Dies at 71
I think his "The Last Emperor" score was one of the first Movie Scores I fell in love with. RIP. He also acted in some of the films in which he did music.
Ryuichi Sakamoto, one of Japan’s most prominent composers and a founder of the influential Yellow Magic Orchestra techno-pop band who scored films including “The Last Emperor,” “The Sheltering Sky” and “The Revenant,” died on Tuesday. He was 71.
His Instagram page announced the date of his death, but it did not provide further details. Mr. Sakamoto said in January 2021 that he had received a diagnosis of rectal cancer and was undergoing treatment.
Re: Ryuichi Sakamoto, Oscar-Winning Japanese Composer, Dies at 71
Shit, didn't know his band "Yellow Magic Orchestra" akd "YMO" performed on SOUL TRAIN back in the early 80's
Re: Ryuichi Sakamoto, Oscar-Winning Japanese Composer, Dies at 71
I feel like I listened to Neo Geo a fair bit. He had a wide range and died too young.
Re: Ryuichi Sakamoto, Oscar-Winning Japanese Composer, Dies at 71
Excellent documentary, pretty much everything you need to know about Sakamoto came out a couple years back:
https://www.doblu.com/2020/11/06/ryu...lu-ray-review/
The Blu-ray contains a live show by Sakamoto as well.
