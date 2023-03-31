DVD Talk Forum

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023, D: Goldstein/Daley) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

   
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023, D: Goldstein/Daley) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread



A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.



Starring: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis

Rating: PG-13 (Some Language|Fantasy Action/Violence)

Running Time: 2 hours, 14 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90% as of 3/31/23

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/dun..._among_thieves





This officially opens today after multiple early screenings. I saw the Amazon Prime screening a few weeks ago and loved it. I plan to see it again today in Dolby.

I had a blast watching this and I'm not a hardcore D&D fan at all. It's very funny with lots of action and cool special effects. And there's great chemistry with the cast. I think this is 100% worth seeing in the theater if you're a fan of the fantasy genre.

There is 1 mid-credits scene. It's funny, but I don't think it's mandatory viewing if you have to leave or rush to go pee.

