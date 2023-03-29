A Thousand and One (2023, D: Rockwell) S: Teyana Taylor

Quote:

"A love letter to mothers, sons, and hustlers of NYC." A.V. Rockwell's A THOUSAND AND ONE is only in theaters March 31, winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.



A THOUSAND AND ONE follows unapologetic and free-spirited Inez (Teyana Taylor), who kidnaps her six-year-old son Terry from the foster care system. Holding onto their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City.