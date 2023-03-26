Re: Good movies that arent really about anything?

Hard to capture the idea (I am supposing) of your thread title. Sometimes a movie feels like an 'easy watch' for me, like it just ambles and is fun to spend time with even if there's no destination. Totally American Graffiti. Rocky feels like that for me too; you don't need a prize fight to enjoy spending 2 hours with Balboa.

Gerry by Gus Van Sant is pretty close to a movie 'about nothing' in that you can summarize the plot in 3 words - hikers get lost - but it's a masterpiece anyway.