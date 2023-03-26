DVD Talk Forum

Good movies that arent really about anything?

Good movies that arent really about anything?

   
Good movies that arent really about anything?
Not that there is anything wrong with that. But, sometimes you really like a movie, think its good to great, but theres no real plot or story. I was thinking about this especially when watching The Whale. I remarked in its thread that though I enjoyed more on retrospect, there really wasnt much of a story. Also:

The Station Agent
Infinitely Polar Bear (though it deals with a common and real subject, but no real story)
Re: Good movies that arent really about anything?
Hard to capture the idea (I am supposing) of your thread title. Sometimes a movie feels like an 'easy watch' for me, like it just ambles and is fun to spend time with even if there's no destination. Totally American Graffiti. Rocky feels like that for me too; you don't need a prize fight to enjoy spending 2 hours with Balboa.
Gerry by Gus Van Sant is pretty close to a movie 'about nothing' in that you can summarize the plot in 3 words - hikers get lost - but it's a masterpiece anyway.
