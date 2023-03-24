DVD Talk Forum

War of the Worlds - The Attack (2023)

Movie Talk

03-24-23, 01:26 AM
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 13,199
Received 316 Likes on 258 Posts
War of the Worlds - The Attack (2023)
I didn't even know this was a thing.

The original 1953 The War of the Worlds is one of my all time favorite movies. I even got to see it on the big screen in 1982 or so (as part of a double feature with When Worlds Collide). The Spielberg remake had it's moments, but annoying kids kind of ruined it.

This, however, looks better than that one. It goes back to the H.G. Wells original story, and even pulls out some dialogue from the novel. That's a good sign. The effects look pretty good in the trailer, too. I've got my fingers crossed, but I'm in...

