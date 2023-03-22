The Lost King (2023, D: Frears) S: Sally Hawkins, Steve Coogan, Harry Lloyd
The Lost King (2023, D: Frears) S: Sally Hawkins, Steve Coogan, Harry Lloyd
Opening in theaters March 24, 2023.
Director: Stephen Frears
Producers: Steve Coogan, Christine Langan, Dan Winch
Writers: Steve Coogan, Jeff Pope
Starring: Sally Hawkins, Steve Coogan, Harry Lloyd, Mark Addy
In this inspiring true story, amateur historian Philippa Langley believes she has made the archeological find of the century: the lost burial site of King Richard III. She takes on Britains most eminent historians, forcing them to rethink the legacy of one of the most controversial rulers in English history.
