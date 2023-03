The Lost King (2023, D: Frears) S: Sally Hawkins, Steve Coogan, Harry Lloyd

Quote:

Opening in theaters March 24, 2023.

Director: Stephen Frears

Producers: Steve Coogan, Christine Langan, Dan Winch

Writers: Steve Coogan, Jeff Pope

Starring: Sally Hawkins, Steve Coogan, Harry Lloyd, Mark Addy



In this inspiring true story, amateur historian Philippa Langley believes she has made the archeological find of the century: the lost burial site of King Richard III. She takes on Britainís most eminent historians, forcing them to rethink the legacy of one of the most controversial rulers in English history.