DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

The Lost King (2023, D: Frears) S: Sally Hawkins, Steve Coogan, Harry Lloyd

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

The Lost King (2023, D: Frears) S: Sally Hawkins, Steve Coogan, Harry Lloyd

   
Old 03-22-23, 03:20 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 41,961
Likes: 0
Received 3,548 Likes on 2,411 Posts
The Lost King (2023, D: Frears) S: Sally Hawkins, Steve Coogan, Harry Lloyd


Opening in theaters March 24, 2023.
Director: Stephen Frears
Producers: Steve Coogan, Christine Langan, Dan Winch
Writers: Steve Coogan, Jeff Pope
Starring: Sally Hawkins, Steve Coogan, Harry Lloyd, Mark Addy

In this inspiring true story, amateur historian Philippa Langley believes she has made the archeological find of the century: the lost burial site of King Richard III. She takes on Britains most eminent historians, forcing them to rethink the legacy of one of the most controversial rulers in English history.
Opens this week. Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_lost_king
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Future DC Studios projects discussion thread - News, rumors, etc.

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.