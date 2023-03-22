The Lost King (2023, D: Frears) S: Sally Hawkins, Steve Coogan, Harry Lloyd

Quote:

Opening in theaters March 24, 2023.

Director: Stephen Frears

Producers: Steve Coogan, Christine Langan, Dan Winch

Writers: Steve Coogan, Jeff Pope

Starring: Sally Hawkins, Steve Coogan, Harry Lloyd, Mark Addy



In this inspiring true story, amateur historian Philippa Langley believes she has made the archeological find of the century: the lost burial site of King Richard III. She takes on Britains most eminent historians, forcing them to rethink the legacy of one of the most controversial rulers in English history.