You Hurt My Feelings (2023, W/D: Holofcener) S: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies

New York novelist Beth has been working for years on the follow-up to her somewhat successful memoir, sharing countless drafts with her supportive husband Don. Beth's world unravels when she overhears Don admit to her brother-in-law, Mark, that actually, he doesn’t like the new book. She vents to her sister Sara that decades of a loving, committed marriage pale in comparison to this immense betrayal. Meanwhile, therapist Don faces his own professional problems as he finds himself unable to care about or even recall his unhappy patients' issues anymore… and they’ve begun to notice.



RELEASE DATE: May 26, 2023

DIRECTOR: Nicole Holofcener

CAST: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies, Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed, Amber Tamblyn, David Cross, and Jeannie Berlin