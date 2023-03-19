Good Will Hunting -- 25 years later
Good Will Hunting -- 25 years later
Good Will Hunting won two Oscars, 25 years ago this week. Completely by chance, I got caught up in watching it on Pluto TV last night, and then this morning, Matt and Ben were being interviewed on CBS about their new movie, Air.
GWH was in theaters at the same time as Titanic, so it was hard to notice GWH as a sensation, but it kind of was. I remember going to the only theater in North Austin that was showing it a few times, and it was always sold out.
Even though Damon and Affleck had both starred in wide-release movies before this, they were unknowns to the general public (Hard to believe their was a time in our lives when we did not know who Ben Affleck was) and people were very excited about feeling a sense of discovery for these two new stars.
And people were rooting for GWH at the Oscars. The 70th Oscars were, of course, dominated by Titanic, but GWH had the second most nominations with nine. It won two. Matt and Ben for their screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor for Robin Williams. Again, I remember people being very invested in wanting to see the beloved Williams win an Oscar, and with the Titanic factor, viewership was high. It's hard to believe this is true in 2023, but in 1998, 88 million total viewers watched all or part of the awards (according to Wiki).
Like I said, I just watched most of the movie last night for the first time in (at least) over 15 years. A lot of it still holds up for me; some of it doesn't.
So, I'll just throw it out there: When was the last time you watched Good Will Hunting and what do you think about it 25 years later?
Two little things I noticed:
1) The affectation of Skarsgard's professor wearing a scarf just seemed really weird. I've never socialized with anyone at the Harvard level of academia. Do balding, middle-aged math geniuses think they are rock stars?
2) In his college class, Williams' professor jokes that a therapist wants to gain a patient's trust to make it easier to have sex with them. They would never include that in a movie today, even if the character was just joking.
Re: Good Will Hunting -- 25 years later
Just showed it to my son for the first time a few months ago otherwise i would have watched it last week for st pattys. Reminds me of the Boston area more than any other film. Favorite Robin Williams performance.
Re: Good Will Hunting -- 25 years later
I have no doubt that nerdy professors surrounded by nerdy students in prestigious schools are considered to be rock starts in some way.
Re: Good Will Hunting -- 25 years later
I was a kid at the time but had recently watched The Voyage of the Mimi in school not long before and so was familiar with Ben Afflecks name but only as a child actor. It was pretty funny seeing the career explosion a few months later.
As for the professor, he was established to be an extremely high level academic, so yes he was a rock star in a sense on campus. The Fields medal isnt just something Robin Williams character made up. Its given once every four years, and only to people under 40, for contributions to mathematics.
As for the professor, he was established to be an extremely high level academic, so yes he was a rock star in a sense on campus. The Fields medal isnt just something Robin Williams character made up. Its given once every four years, and only to people under 40, for contributions to mathematics.
Re: Good Will Hunting -- 25 years later
I re-watched it a year or two ago. I still think its a pretty fantastic movie. Some of the dialogue doesnt work as well as I remember it in the late 90s and feels a bit more stilted and scripted than I remembered. Still most of it works really well for me.
Williams is truly great in it and with him now gone, only stands out more as an all-time great performance.
I also appreciate Skarsgårds performance a lot more now. Hes not a one dimensional villain. Hes a fully realized character. I think that was lost on me when I saw it in my late teens/early 20s.
I had high expectations for Gus Van Sant after this and hes been mostly a disappointment.
Re: Good Will Hunting -- 25 years later
This is one of my favorite movies. The 'It's not your fault' scene gets me every time. The movie School Ties recently showed up on Peacock & I was surprised the both Damon & Affleck were in it about 4 years before GWH.
