Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023, D: Sandberg) -- S: Levi -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

   
Old 03-16-23, 01:42 PM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 73,352
Received 2,434 Likes on 1,803 Posts
Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023, D: Sandberg) -- S: Levi -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread



Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (Thor: Ragnarok) as Shazam; Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (It Chapter Two) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (Promising Young Woman) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (Day Shift) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (G.I. Joe: Retaliation) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (This Is Us) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (A Dog’s Journey) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand (Second Chances) as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (White Lines) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) as Wizard.

Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), with Lucy Liu (Kung Fu Panda franchise) and Helen Mirren (F9: The Fast Saga).


Rated: PG-13

Running Time: 130 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes Score:

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/sha...ry_of_the_gods

62% after 77 reviews

Budget:

Reportedly $100M


Planning to see this tomorrow afternoon


Weekend projections are pretty low for this. I've seen estimations between $30-40M. And it's going to get killed next week by John Wick 4.

A cameo was shown in one of the TV spots. I've seen, but won't mention it until I actually see the movie.

and there are 2 post credit scenes.
Old 03-16-23, 02:48 PM
Join Date: Mar 2001
Posts: 305
Received 19 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023, D: Sandberg) -- S: Levi -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
why do they do that and spoil cameos
