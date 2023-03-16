View Poll Results: What did you think of Shazam 2?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023, D: Sandberg) -- S: Levi -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023, D: Sandberg) -- S: Levi -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (Thor: Ragnarok) as Shazam; Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (It Chapter Two) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (Promising Young Woman) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (Day Shift) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (G.I. Joe: Retaliation) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (This Is Us) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (A Dog’s Journey) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand (Second Chances) as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (White Lines) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) as Wizard.
Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), with Lucy Liu (Kung Fu Panda franchise) and Helen Mirren (F9: The Fast Saga).
Rated: PG-13
Running Time: 130 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes Score:
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/sha...ry_of_the_gods
62% after 77 reviews
Budget:
Reportedly $100M
Planning to see this tomorrow afternoon
Weekend projections are pretty low for this. I've seen estimations between $30-40M. And it's going to get killed next week by John Wick 4.
A cameo was shown in one of the TV spots. I've seen, but won't mention it until I actually see the movie.
and there are 2 post credit scenes.
#2
Re: Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023, D: Sandberg) -- S: Levi -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
https://youtu.be/AIc671o9yCI
