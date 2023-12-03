DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

The 95th Academy Awards --> 2023 Oscar Awards Show Discussion

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters
View Poll Results: How did you enjoy the show?
5 stars
0
0%
4 stars
0
0%
3 stars
0
0%
2 stars
0
0%
1 star
0
0%
0 stars
0
0%
Not watching/don't care
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll

The 95th Academy Awards --> 2023 Oscar Awards Show Discussion

   
Old 03-12-23, 12:50 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 47,577
Received 685 Likes on 587 Posts
The 95th Academy Awards --> 2023 Oscar Awards Show Discussion


Let's talk: show, winners, losers, speeches, musical numbers, montages, host and of course snubs during the "In Memoriam" segment!

Date & Time:
Sunday, March 12, 2023 @ 5:00pm PST (8:00pm EST)

Hosted by:
Jimmy Kimmel

Place:
Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California

Channel:

OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-12-23, 12:57 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 23,613
Received 2,242 Likes on 1,493 Posts
Re: The 95th Academy Awards --> 2023 Oscar Awards Show Discussion
So how many slap jokes will be made?
GoldenJCJ is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.