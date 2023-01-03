Re: Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?

Allow me to break the ice: My name is Freeze. Learn it well, for it's the chilling sound of your doom.

In this universe, there's only one absolute... everything freezes!

Tonight's forecast... a freeze is coming!

Tonight, hell freezes over!

The Ice Man cometh!

If revenge is a dish best served cold, then put on your Sunday finest. It's time to feast!

Let me guess, Plant Girl? Vine Lady? Huh? Hand over the diamond Garden Gal, or I'll turn you into mulch!

You're not sending ME to the COOLER!

Ahnald