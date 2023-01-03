Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?
Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?
Was watching a random Sean Connery Bond while channel surfing and the ever-ridiculous line of dialog ( "You're The Man Now Dog" ) from Finding Forrester popped in my head. Uttered by anyone else it might have worked, but with his thick accent it just stuck out as a terrbile line, IMO.
So, what other craptacular dialog has been uttered by an actor that stands out? Doesn't have to be bad dialog from a bad movie, just something that stands out as badly written, badly delivered, etc.
So, what other craptacular dialog has been uttered by an actor that stands out? Doesn't have to be bad dialog from a bad movie, just something that stands out as badly written, badly delivered, etc.
Re: Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?
I know she aint known for Shakespeare, but Halle Berrys Toad struck by lightning line has to be the worst of hers.
Re: Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?
All movies with Channing Tatum as the lead.
Re: Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?
I don't know who the actor is but I can't imagine he ever said a line that was more cringe than this.
https://youtu.be/xVQd7wgfcvo
https://youtu.be/xVQd7wgfcvo
Re: Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?
Michael Caine from The Swarm: We've been fighting a losing battle against the insects for 15 years, but I never thought I'd see the final face-off in my lifetime. And I never dreamed, that it would turn out to be the bees. They've always been our friend.
Re: Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?
I don't like sand...
Re: Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?
Youre the disease and Im the cure. Sly (Cobra)
Re: Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?
Ahnald
Eraser
You're luggage.
You've just been erased.
Batman and Robin
Everybody chill
What killed the dinosaurs? The ice age!
Let's kick some ice!
Cool Party.
Allow me to break the ice: My name is Freeze. Learn it well, for it's the chilling sound of your doom.
In this universe, there's only one absolute... everything freezes!
Tonight's forecast... a freeze is coming!
Tonight, hell freezes over!
The Ice Man cometh!
If revenge is a dish best served cold, then put on your Sunday finest. It's time to feast!
Let me guess, Plant Girl? Vine Lady? Huh? Hand over the diamond Garden Gal, or I'll turn you into mulch!
You're not sending ME to the COOLER!Henchman: Excuse me, chief. I got something here you might want to see.
[Freeze freezes him]
Mr. Freeze: I hate when people talk during the movie.
Re: Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?
