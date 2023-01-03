DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?

   
Old 03-01-23, 07:18 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Houston, Tx
Posts: 3,412
Received 137 Likes on 90 Posts
Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?
Was watching a random Sean Connery Bond while channel surfing and the ever-ridiculous line of dialog ( "You're The Man Now Dog" ) from Finding Forrester popped in my head. Uttered by anyone else it might have worked, but with his thick accent it just stuck out as a terrbile line, IMO.

So, what other craptacular dialog has been uttered by an actor that stands out? Doesn't have to be bad dialog from a bad movie, just something that stands out as badly written, badly delivered, etc.

SmackDaddy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-01-23, 07:39 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 4,031
Received 636 Likes on 432 Posts
Re: Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?
I know she aint known for Shakespeare, but Halle Berrys Toad struck by lightning line has to be the worst of hers.
Toddarino is offline  
Reply Like
The following 5 users liked this post by Toddarino:
OldBoy (03-02-23), rennervision (03-03-23), stvn1974 (03-02-23), tommyp007 (03-02-23), Why So Blu? (03-02-23)
Old 03-01-23, 08:56 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 17,301
Received 577 Likes on 424 Posts
Re: Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?
I don't know who the actor is but I can't imagine he ever said a line that was more cringe than this.

Noonan is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Why So Blu? (03-02-23)
Old 03-01-23, 09:35 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Join Date: Jan 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 4,641
Received 299 Likes on 231 Posts
Re: Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?
This moment will live in infamy:

And the backgrounder:
Spoiler:

﻿
Brian T is offline  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by Brian T:
majorjoe23 (03-01-23), rennervision (03-03-23)
Old 03-01-23, 10:17 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
JeffTheAlpaca's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 20,056
Received 455 Likes on 386 Posts
Re: Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?
All movies with Channing Tatum as the lead.
JeffTheAlpaca is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-01-23, 10:56 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Perkinsun Dzees's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: CA
Posts: 3,825
Received 191 Likes on 128 Posts
Re: Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?

Perkinsun Dzees is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-01-23, 11:37 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 37,676
Received 188 Likes on 150 Posts
Re: Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?
Originally Posted by Noonan View Post
I don't know who the actor is but I can't imagine he ever said a line that was more cringe than this.

https://youtu.be/xVQd7wgfcvo
It's a crime that line was never uttered in any of the movies. Even the terrible Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City would have been marginally elevated by an exact recreation of that scene.
RocShemp is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-23, 12:45 AM
  #8  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Bremerton WA
Posts: 8,354
Received 88 Likes on 65 Posts
Re: Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?
Michael Caine from The Swarm: We've been fighting a losing battle against the insects for 15 years, but I never thought I'd see the final face-off in my lifetime. And I never dreamed, that it would turn out to be the bees. They've always been our friend.
Nesbit is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-23, 02:14 AM
  #9  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
tanman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Gator Nation
Posts: 9,006
Received 653 Likes on 464 Posts
Re: Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?
I don't like sand...
tanman is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-23, 03:33 AM
  #10  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Perkinsun Dzees's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: CA
Posts: 3,825
Received 191 Likes on 128 Posts
Re: Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?

Perkinsun Dzees is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-23, 09:21 AM
  #11  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2007
Posts: 5,385
Likes: 0
Received 38 Likes on 35 Posts
Re: Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?
"I thought Christmas only comes once a year" - Pierce Brosnan, The World is Not Enough
Double_Oh_7 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
DeFan (03-03-23)
Old 03-02-23, 07:39 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 37,676
Received 188 Likes on 150 Posts
Re: Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?
The dialogue may be (intentionally) bad, but Michael Jai White makes it work.


RocShemp is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-23, 08:08 PM
  #13  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 47,509
Received 682 Likes on 585 Posts
Re: Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?
Youre the disease and Im the cure.Sly (Cobra)
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-23, 08:25 PM
  #14  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 15,888
Received 539 Likes on 375 Posts
Re: Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?
Coral is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-02-23, 08:36 PM
  #15  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Why So Blu?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 36,409
Received 859 Likes on 663 Posts
Re: Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?
Originally Posted by OldBoy View Post
Youre the disease and Im the cure.Sly (Cobra)

That's a great line. GTFO.
Why So Blu? is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Fist of Doom Jr (03-03-23)
Old 03-02-23, 11:02 PM
  #16  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
tanman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Gator Nation
Posts: 9,006
Received 653 Likes on 464 Posts
Re: Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?
Ahnald

Eraser
You're luggage.
You've just been erased.

Batman and Robin
Everybody chill
What killed the dinosaurs? The ice age!
Let's kick some ice!
Cool Party.
Allow me to break the ice: My name is Freeze. Learn it well, for it's the chilling sound of your doom.
In this universe, there's only one absolute... everything freezes!
Tonight's forecast... a freeze is coming!
Tonight, hell freezes over!
The Ice Man cometh!
If revenge is a dish best served cold, then put on your Sunday finest. It's time to feast!
Let me guess, Plant Girl? Vine Lady? Huh? Hand over the diamond Garden Gal, or I'll turn you into mulch!
You're not sending ME to the COOLER!Henchman: Excuse me, chief. I got something here you might want to see.
[Freeze freezes him]
Mr. Freeze: I hate when people talk during the movie.
tanman is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-03-23, 11:13 AM
  #17  
DVD Talk Legend
 
milo bloom's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 17,322
Received 1,107 Likes on 831 Posts
Re: Worst piece of dialog in an actors career?
Originally Posted by Toddarino View Post
I know she aint known for Shakespeare, but Halle Berrys Toad struck by lightning line has to be the worst of hers.
I wish Singer had caught that during filming. She wasn't supposed to vamp it up, it was supposed to be a casually tossed off riposte.
milo bloom is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
How To Blow Up A Pipeline (2023, D: Goldhaber) S: Barer, Froseth, Gage, Goodluck, Lane

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.