DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Creed III (2023, D: Jordan) -- S: Jordan, Majors, Thompson -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters
View Poll Results: What did you think of Creed III?
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
No interest, Not for me
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll

Creed III (2023, D: Jordan) -- S: Jordan, Majors, Thompson -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

   
Old 03-01-23, 12:11 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 73,100
Received 2,387 Likes on 1,765 Posts
Creed III (2023, D: Jordan) -- S: Jordan, Majors, Thompson -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread




After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian  a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Creed III is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordans directorial debut.
Rating: PG-13

Running Time: 116 minutes

Currently 90% of Rotten Tomatoes after 84 reviews

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/creed_iii

Starring:
Michael B. Jordan
Jonathan Majors
Tessa Thompson

Directed by Michael B. Jordan


IMAX screenings for the public started last night and more screenings will start on Wednesday. So putting this up now. If you have time to see one of the early screenings tomorrow, feel free to drop a comment.

I got a ticket for Friday afternoon.


DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.