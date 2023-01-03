Creed III (2023, D: Jordan) -- S: Jordan, Majors, Thompson -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

Quote:

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian  a fighter who has nothing to lose.



Creed III is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordans directorial debut.

