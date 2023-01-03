View Poll Results: What did you think of Creed III?
Creed III (2023, D: Jordan) -- S: Jordan, Majors, Thompson -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
Creed III (2023, D: Jordan) -- S: Jordan, Majors, Thompson -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread
After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian a fighter who has nothing to lose.
Creed III is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordans directorial debut.
Running Time: 116 minutes
Currently 90% of Rotten Tomatoes after 84 reviews
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/creed_iii
Starring:
Michael B. Jordan
Jonathan Majors
Tessa Thompson
Directed by Michael B. Jordan
IMAX screenings for the public started last night and more screenings will start on Wednesday. So putting this up now. If you have time to see one of the early screenings tomorrow, feel free to drop a comment.
I got a ticket for Friday afternoon.
