RIP Gordon Pinsent... dies at 92
A Canadian acting legend. Great in many films and shows.
Deserved an Oscar nod for his role in Sarah Polley's "Away From Her" at the very least - but the Academy/Oscars are stupid.
Gordon Pinsent, Canadian acting icon, dead at 92
