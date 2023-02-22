The Pope's Exorcist (2023, D: Avery) -- S: Russell Crowe

Quote:



Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican (Academy Award®-winner Russell Crowe), The Pope’s Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.



Directed by: Julius Avery



Screenplay by: Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos



Screen Story by: Michael Petroni and R. Dean McCreary & Chester Hastings



Based on the books “An Exorcist Tells His Story” and “An Exorcist: More Stories” by: Fr. Gabriele Amorth



