The Pope's Exorcist (2023, D: Avery) -- S: Russell Crowe
Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican (Academy Award®-winner Russell Crowe), The Pope’s Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.
Directed by: Julius Avery
Screenplay by: Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos
Screen Story by: Michael Petroni and R. Dean McCreary & Chester Hastings
Based on the books “An Exorcist Tells His Story” and “An Exorcist: More Stories” by: Fr. Gabriele Amorth
This is from the director of Overlord and Samaritan
Opens April 14th in theaters. Surprised to see Crowe do an actual studio movie as a lead after doing a lot of low budget stuff recently and that Apple TV Plus movie in supporting roles.
