Past Lives (2023, D: Song) S: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro

   
Past Lives (2023, D: Song) S: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro


From director Celine Song and starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro. PAST LIVES – Coming soon. #PastLives

RELEASE DATE: Coming Soon
DIRECTOR: Celine Song
CAST: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro

Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. 20 years later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront notions of love and destiny.
This was a big hit a Sundance and just premiered at the Berlin Film Festival to acclaim as well.

Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/past_lives

Very much looking forward to this one.
