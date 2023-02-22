Past Lives (2023, D: Song) S: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro

Quote:

From director Celine Song and starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro. PAST LIVES – Coming soon. #PastLives



RELEASE DATE: Coming Soon

DIRECTOR: Celine Song

CAST: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro



Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. 20 years later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront notions of love and destiny.