Past Lives (2023, D: Song) S: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro
From director Celine Song and starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro. PAST LIVES – Coming soon. #PastLives
RELEASE DATE: Coming Soon
DIRECTOR: Celine Song
CAST: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro
Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. 20 years later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront notions of love and destiny.
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/past_lives
Very much looking forward to this one.
