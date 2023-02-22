DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Assassin Club (2023, D: Delamarre) -- S: Henry Golding, Noomi Rapace, Sam Neill, Daniela Melchior

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Assassin Club (2023, D: Delamarre) -- S: Henry Golding, Noomi Rapace, Sam Neill, Daniela Melchior

   
Old 02-22-23, 09:01 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 72,982
Received 2,372 Likes on 1,752 Posts
Assassin Club (2023, D: Delamarre) -- S: Henry Golding, Noomi Rapace, Sam Neill, Daniela Melchior



Assassin Club takes place in the world of international spies and elite assassins. In this world of contract killers, Morgan Gaines (Golding) is the best of the best. When Morgan is hired to kill six people around the world, he soon discovers all the targets are also assassins unknowingly hired to kill each other. Rapace plays Falk, the only assassin with skills to match his own. Under the guidance of his mentor Jonathan Caldwell (Neill), Morgan must defeat Falk and the other assassins to keep himself and his girlfriend Sophie (Daniela Melchior) alive




https://deadline.com/2023/02/henry-g...al-1235264081/

No, this isn't a VOD or DTV title. It's an Italian movie that Paramount bought the rights to. It will release later this year.


This is from the director of Brick Mansions and Transporter Refueled. I know, those two movies don't inspire that this will be good. It is what it is.


Last edited by DJariya; 02-22-23 at 09:06 AM.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Past Lives (2023, D: Song) S: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.