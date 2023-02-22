Assassin Club (2023, D: Delamarre) -- S: Henry Golding, Noomi Rapace, Sam Neill, Daniela Melchior

Quote:



Assassin Club takes place in the world of international spies and elite assassins. In this world of contract killers, Morgan Gaines (Golding) is the best of the best. When Morgan is hired to kill six people around the world, he soon discovers all the targets are also assassins unknowingly hired to kill each other. Rapace plays Falk, the only assassin with skills to match his own. Under the guidance of his mentor Jonathan Caldwell (Neill), Morgan must defeat Falk and the other assassins to keep himself and his girlfriend Sophie (Daniela Melchior) alive



