Assassin Club (2023, D: Delamarre) -- S: Henry Golding, Noomi Rapace, Sam Neill, Daniela Melchior
Assassin Club takes place in the world of international spies and elite assassins. In this world of contract killers, Morgan Gaines (Golding) is the best of the best. When Morgan is hired to kill six people around the world, he soon discovers all the targets are also assassins unknowingly hired to kill each other. Rapace plays Falk, the only assassin with skills to match his own. Under the guidance of his mentor Jonathan Caldwell (Neill), Morgan must defeat Falk and the other assassins to keep himself and his girlfriend Sophie (Daniela Melchior) alive
https://deadline.com/2023/02/henry-g...al-1235264081/
No, this isn't a VOD or DTV title. It's an Italian movie that Paramount bought the rights to. It will release later this year.
This is from the director of Brick Mansions and Transporter Refueled. I know, those two movies don't inspire that this will be good. It is what it is.
