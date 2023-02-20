Chameleon actors

Who are some great actors that hide inside their characters so well you actually forget its them.



Im not talking about the DiCaprios or Brad Pitts though they are amazing I always know its them playing a character.



Im thinking of actors like Gary Oldman who I always forget played commissioner Gordon and Dracula too. And no matter how many times I see his performances I never see Gary Oldman but 110% the character he is playing.