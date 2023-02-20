DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Chameleon actors

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Chameleon actors

   
Old 02-20-23, 06:23 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
 
nando820's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: Melbourne, FL
Posts: 4,564
Received 25 Likes on 20 Posts
Chameleon actors
Who are some great actors that hide inside their characters so well you actually forget its them.

Im not talking about the DiCaprios or Brad Pitts though they are amazing I always know its them playing a character.

Im thinking of actors like Gary Oldman who I always forget played commissioner Gordon and Dracula too. And no matter how many times I see his performances I never see Gary Oldman but 110% the character he is playing.
nando820 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-20-23, 06:35 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Ash Ketchum's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2009
Posts: 12,396
Received 199 Likes on 149 Posts
Re: Chameleon actors
Originally Posted by nando820 View Post
Im thinking of actors like Gary Oldman who I always forget played commissioner Gordon and Dracula too.
And Lee Harvey Oswald.
Ash Ketchum is online now  
Reply Like
Old 02-20-23, 06:44 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
rocket1312's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Posts: 5,096
Likes: 0
Received 653 Likes on 457 Posts
Re: Chameleon actors
Originally Posted by Ash Ketchum View Post
And Lee Harvey Oswald.
Lee Harvey Oswald was a great actor.
rocket1312 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 02-20-23, 06:52 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
milo bloom's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 17,302
Received 1,103 Likes on 829 Posts
Re: Chameleon actors
Apparently I have face blindness so I rarely recognize actors in other works, so for me, all of them.
milo bloom is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.