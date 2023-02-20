Chameleon actors
Chameleon actors
Who are some great actors that hide inside their characters so well you actually forget its them.
Im not talking about the DiCaprios or Brad Pitts though they are amazing I always know its them playing a character.
Im thinking of actors like Gary Oldman who I always forget played commissioner Gordon and Dracula too. And no matter how many times I see his performances I never see Gary Oldman but 110% the character he is playing.
Im not talking about the DiCaprios or Brad Pitts though they are amazing I always know its them playing a character.
Im thinking of actors like Gary Oldman who I always forget played commissioner Gordon and Dracula too. And no matter how many times I see his performances I never see Gary Oldman but 110% the character he is playing.
Re: Chameleon actors
Apparently I have face blindness so I rarely recognize actors in other works, so for me, all of them.
