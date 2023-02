Chameleon actors

Who are some great actors that hide inside their characters so well you actually forget it痴 them.



I知 not talking about the DiCaprios or Brad Pitts though they are amazing I always know its them playing a character.



I知 thinking of actors like Gary Oldman who I always forget played commissioner Gordon and Dracula too. And no matter how many times I see his performances I never see Gary Oldman but 110% the character he is playing.